Broncos inactives list for Week 13 game against Browns; Is Riley Moss playing?
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Monday night matchup in the Mile High City. The question is -- which players will and won't play in this game? Who will be on the team's inactives list?
We know for certain that starting cornerback Riley Moss will miss this matchup due to an MCL injury suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moss has been one of the Broncos' best breakout players in 2024 and leads the defense in total snaps played this season. But the team will have to win without him against Cleveland, which means it will be time for Levi Wallace and Damarri Mathis to step up.
Who else will be inactive for the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13?
Broncos CB Riley Moss leads inactives on MNF vs. Browns
This section will be updated as soon as the Broncos make their inactives official***
The Broncos will have Moss inactive for this game against the Cleveland Browns, and we would expect them to continue having QB3 Zach Wilson "inactive" as the emergency quarterback. As always, that rule dictates that Wilson will still dress for the game, but he will not be able to play unless both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham are physically incapable of doing so.
Those two guys will occupy a pair of the inactive spots, but the remainder will be intriguing. We would assume the Broncos will deactivate rookie offensive tackle Frank Crum, who has not been activated many times this year.
Last week, the Broncos had rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine on the inactives list, but we'll see if that continues here with Moss injured and out.
Another player who has been a regular on the inactives list for the Denver Broncos this season is tight end Greg Dulcich. Dulcich is no longer with the Broncos as he was cut early last week and claimed off of waivers by the New York Giants. Calvin Throckmorton was also on last week's inactives list and was waived/placed on the practice squad last week.
One player who will not be inactive against the Browns is defensive lineman Zach Allen, who was inactive last week against the Raiders with an ankle/heel injury. He's been a full participant in practice all week. Once again, the Broncos are dealing with a "good problem" when it comes to making difficult decisions surrounding who to make inactive for a game and who to put on the gameday roster.