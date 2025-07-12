Broncos humiliated as two former coaches crack all-time worst hire list

A recent article by CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin highlights the 25 worst head coaching hires in NFL history, taking a hard look at how pivotal the role is to a franchise’s long-term success. As Benjamin notes early in his piece, the goal isn’t to “kick someone while they’re down,” but rather to emphasize how, much like finding a franchise quarterback, hiring the right head coach is a cornerstone of organizational stability.

Fortunately for Broncos fans, the franchise seems to have turned a corner. Now two years into the Sean Payton era, Denver has finally broken its nearly decade-long playoff drought and appears to be building a sustainable contender.

But before looking too far ahead, it's worth revisiting two of the most painful missteps in not just Broncos history, but NFL history.

CBS Sports reminds Broncos of darkest points in recent history

No. 5 – Nathaniel Hackett (4-11)

After Gary Kubiak’s departure in 2016, the Broncos took a gamble, not once, not twice, but three times by hiring first-time head coaches all in a row.

After underwhelming stints with Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio, Denver pivoted toward an offensive-minded hire in Nathaniel Hackett. The franchise was still without a quarterback, and if we’re being honest, the move felt like a thinly veiled attempt to lure an unhappy Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers stayed put, and the Broncos instead swung big on a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, another desperate move that the Broncos are still paying for to this day.

What followed was a disaster. The offense ranked dead last in the league. Hackett looked overwhelmed from the start, and there were no signs of improvement. From fans counting down the play clock to avoid delay-of-game penalties to indecisiveness on key fourth downs, the operation lacked basic structure.

Denver finished with a league-worst 15.5 points per game, the lowest in franchise history since 1966. Hackett was fired the day after a 51-14 Christmas Day beatdown against the Los Angeles Rams. He now holds the distinction of being the shortest-tenured head coach in Broncos history since the AFL-NFL merger — a title previously held by the next man on this list.

No. 4 – Josh McDaniels (11-17)

Yes, back-to-back Broncos head coaches land inside the top five of this all-time worst hires list. Not exactly a badge of honor.

Josh McDaniels is a polarizing figure in Broncos Country. He didn’t just coach, he dismantled. Upon arrival, McDaniels inherited a team with Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler and the league’s second-ranked offense. But before coaching a single game, he traded Cutler away.

The reason? Ego. Or at least, that’s how it appeared. McDaniels had a reputation for being rigid and authoritarian, and the situation with Cutler quickly spiraled. Cutler spoke out on how his meeting with McDaniels went, which ultimately cut his ties with Denver for good.

" I went in there with every intention of solving the issue, being a Bronco, moving forward as a Bronco. We weren't in there but about 20 minutes, [McDaniels] did most of the talking and as far as I'm concerned, he made it clear he wants his own guy. He admitted he wanted Matt Cassell because he said he has raised him up from the ground as a quarterback. He said he wasn't sorry about it. He made it clear that he could still entertain trading me because, as he put it, he'll do whatever he feels is in the best interest of the organization.” " Jay Cutler

Regardless of the early drama, McDaniels started hot, going 6–0 to begin his tenure. But things quickly unraveled. McDaniels and the Broncos finished 8–8 and missed the playoffs in a relatively weak division. After trading away another great player in Brandon Marshall and more subpar play, came the final straw that ended his time in Denver only halfway in his second season: a videotaping scandal involving a walkthrough practice, eerily similar to what the Patriots had been accused of during McDaniels’ time there.

To his credit, McDaniels did draft a few milestone players for the franchise, including the polarizing Tim Tebow and the late Demaryius Thomas, both of whom left their own mark on Broncos history. But in the end, his tenure was defined more by a series of power moves aimed at asserting control than by building long-term success. The respect he seemed to demand was never earned, and the fallout from his time in Denver left lasting scars on the organization.