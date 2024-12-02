Broncos have miraculously discovered a potent 1-2 punch at receiver
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos are in the playoff hunt, and this is due in large part to the recent play of their offensive unit.
As the Broncos offense has stabilized and the team has begun to win more consistently, much of the success has had to do with the emerging play of Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele, who have been playing at the level of a legitimate 1-2 punch with quarterback Bo Nix.
Broncos finally have a legit duo at the wide receiver position
Sutton playing at a high level should not come as too much of a surprise to Broncos fans. After being shut out in the Broncos win over the New Orleans Saints on October 17th, Sutton has been one of the NFL's more dominant receivers and is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season since blowing out his knee in 2020.
Sutton played at a high level last season for the Broncos and then quarterback Russell Wilson, but most of his production came as the NFL's leading red zone receiver. While his touchdowns were at a career-high, his receiving yards dragged behind what it might have felt like. Most of all, Sutton's play has been an incredibly important development for rookie Bo Nix, who has seen his play soar of late, and it very closely aligns with when Sutton's play took off as well. Sutton currently has 744 yards on the season, and could very well get to the thousand in the final games of the Broncos' season.
Beyond Sutton, the Broncos have desperately needed a strong second option for Nix. While at times it has been receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey or Josh Reynolds, rookie 7th-round selection Devaughn Vele has begun to operate as a major threat for the Broncos, and a legitimate second option opposite of Sutton.
Vele struggled with an injury to start the year but has stepped up in recent weeks for Denver. The 26-year-old became a more prominent figure in the Broncos' offense beginning in Kansas City and has been targeted 18 times in three games since. Vele has used his large frame and strong hands to find more consistent play, and his improvements have been rewarded with a much higher usage rate. He currently is second on the Broncos in receiving yards at 361, despite being on the field for just eight games so far.
If the Broncos are to continue their playoff push into December, they will need the duo of Vele and Sutton to keep their recent hot stretch going. The Broncos offense has found more rhythm as it moves through the receiving pair, and the offensive rhythm will be needed to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.