Broncos' game-by-game predictions in 2026 make Super Bowl hopes a reality

The Denver Broncos won 14 games during the 2025 NFL Season in one of the most successful seasons in the history of the team. We all know how the year ended, but that still doesn't erase just how awesome the year was leading up to that game.

Many people across the NFL landscape seem to be doubting the Broncos for 2026, thinking that there is no chance Denver hits another 14-win season. Sure, it might not be likely that the Broncos go 14-3 again, as the margin for error only gets smaller and smaller, but with how good this group is, it's possible.

Now that OTAs and minicamps are over across the NFL, let's get into some fresh Broncos season predictions.

Fresh Denver Broncos game predictions for the 2026 NFL Season

Week 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs, (MNF)

The Broncos are in Kansas City to beat the Chiefs. Denver swept the Chiefs last year and nearly beat them at Arrowhead in 2024, had they been able to make a game-winning field goal. Denver is currently a tier above Kansas City in the NFL hierarchy. This should be a victory.

Broncos win 21-17 (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Back home to face Jacksonville in Week 2, the Jaguars got the best of the Broncos in Denver in the 2025 regular season, but the Jaguars lost both Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, which is going to hurt on both sides of the ball. It should also be early enough in the season for Denver to avoid playing a potentially red-hot team.

Broncos win 24-20 (2-0)

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF)

The Broncos remain in Denver to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in what could be a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Broncos and Rams are the two best rosters in the NFL, but given how much talent the Rams added this offseason to an already elite roster, this is going to be a tough lift for the Broncos.

Rams win 27-20 (2-1)

Week 4 @ San Francisco 49ers

Sitting at 2-1, the Broncos do not have to travel far to face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are a good team, but Denver sports the roster advantage. They also have an advantage in the trenches, and could come into the game with a quarterback advantage. It's also an away game where the Broncos simply do not have to travel far. The Broncos win this one.

Broncos win 23-16 (3-1)

Week 5 @ Los Angeles Chargers

It feels like the Broncos are going to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers at some point in 2026, right? While no one in Broncos Country wants that, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers team is frisky. Even with the Chargers losing former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter this offseason, they'll fend-off the Broncos in an early-season divisional tilt.

Chargers win 24-23 (3-2)

Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks (TNF)

On a short week, the Broncos return home to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, but I am not sure Seattle is going to be the juggernaut they were in 2025. Yes, this team did win it all, but they also lost Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen in free agency, and both were impact starters. I like Denver to make one more play over Seattle to secure the home victory.

Broncos win 20-17 (4-2)

Week 7 @ Arizona Cardinals

This could be a virtual lock for the Broncos in the regular season, and this is the part of the season where the schedule gets easier. Denver should be able to blowout the Arizona Cardinals, and while this could be an obvious 'trap game' scenario, I am not sure Denver's roster and overall recent dominance would allow a lowly team like the Cardinals to sneak up on them.

Broncos win 30-16 (5-2)

Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos swept the Chiefs last year, so why can't they do it this year? Denver has beaten Kansas City at home in 2023, 2024, and 2025. They'll make it four years in a row in another wildly entertaining, close divisional game.

Broncos win 19-17 (6-2)

Week 9 @ Carolina Panthers

Denver travels across the country to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, another opponent they should have no trouble beating. Carolina won just eight games last year. This team did win the NFC South, but only winning eight games, especially being in that division, doesn't add up to a very good football club. Denver wins this one, getting to 7-2 before the bye.

Broncos win 27-18 (7-2)

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Coming off the bye, the Broncos might now actually be in a position to suffer an unexpected loss. While Denver shouldn't lose many games, they have not exactly played perfect football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver falters and loses a shocking divisional game after the bye

Raiders win 21-20 (7-3)

Week 12 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Black Friday)

The Broncos are in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. The Steelers are seemingly always a frisky team, but they do not have the roster talent that the Broncos have. While playing at Acrisure Stadium is always tough, Denver finds a way.

Broncos win 24-17 (8-3)

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Another bottom-3 team that the Broncos should blowout at home, the team hosts the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While this won't be a 70-20 Broncos victory, Denver should be able to put up a ton of points.

Broncos win 33-13 (9-3)

Week 14 @ New York Jets

Denver beat the New York Jets last year, and actually beat them in 2024 as well. While the Broncos aren't exactly playing their best football against the Jets, wins are wins...

Broncos win 20-10 (10-3)

Week 15 @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders can't sweep the Broncos in 2026, right? No, it won't happen. The Raiders are clearly in a rebuild and just aren't in a position to hang with the big dogs in the conference just yet.

Broncos win 27-16 (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills (Christmas Day Game)

The Buffalo Bills come to Denver in what would be a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round. Denver is 11-3 at this point in our predictions, and, as weird as it sounds, could be due for a loss, especially against a juggernaut like Buffalo.

Bills win 24-17 (11-4)

Week 17 @ New England Patriots (TBD)

The Broncos face the New England Patriots in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. Denver clearly would have beaten the Patriots had quarterback Bo Nix been healthy, and if he's healthy for this game, the result should be as expected. Denver was able to overpower the Patriots when the team was on defense, putting Drake Maye in a tough spot. Denver gets back on track in Week 17.

Broncos win 23-20 (12-4)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

In the last game of the regular season, the Chargers could be playing for playoff seeding, which was not the case when LA came to Denver to close out the 2025 regular season. The Bolts sweep the Broncos this year, dropping Denver to 12-5 to close out the season in our predictions.

Chargers win 17-13 (12-5)