Broncos' gamble on Justin Joly now under intense pressure after Chargers signing

The Los Angeles Chargers just put the Denver Broncos' selection of Justin Joly in the 5th-round of the 2026 NFL Draft under some intense pressure.

The Chargers reportedly signed veteran tight end David Njoku to a one-year contract, making a move at the tight end position that many in Broncos Country had been clamoring for all offseason long. Njoku has been in the NFL since 2017 and was cut by the Browns earlier this offseason. As a potential veteran addition, he seemed to check all the boxes. But now, the Broncos' rivals have brought him aboard instead, putting pressure on Denver's decisions to be the right ones.

The Broncos traded up to get Joly in the 2026 NFL Draft, and for good reason. He was ranked much higher on most pre-draft big boards than a 5th-round pick, and after seeing a number of top tight end prospects fly off the board on Day 2, the Broncos knew they had to have Joly.

Justin Joly pick under more pressure for Denver Broncos after Chargers sign David Njoku

In the middle of the 2025 college football season, Joly was getting some serious hype as one of the top players in his entire position group. He didn't do any pre-draft testing for teams, and perhaps that was a big reason why his stock ended up falling to the 5th round.

As a weapon for the offense, Joly's impact can be felt in a number of different ways. He's capable of playing in-line, split off the formation in the slot, or lined up out wide. The Broncos can use him as an H-back and put him in the backfield at times as well, giving them a ton of options with a really talented, athletic player.

Joly's best asset, at this point, has to be his strong hands. He snatches the ball away from his body and does a great job of holding onto the ball through contact. In contested catch situations, he's the one coming down with the ball.

As good as these traits look when you watch Joly play at both NC State and UConn, there's always going to be added pressure when a rival makes a move at the same position for a player coveted by many in the fan base.

Njoku is a proven threat at the tight end position and the Broncos are in a championship window right now. Not that there is no time to develop rookies, but instant gratification is always difficult to pass up on when there's so much at stake.

Especially with the Chargers getting Njoku so late in the offseason, and at a bargain price of up to $8 million, the Broncos need the Joly pick to work out. They entered this offseason with the tight end position as a major area of need, and the way they've addressed that is by re-signing Adam Trautman and taking two players on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

At this point, optimism is still high for the two rookies, and even for a resurgence this season from Evan Engram. But if Njoku does a great job with the Chargers, the Broncos might wish they had made the move their rivals just made.