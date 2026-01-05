Broncos' forgotten running back was Denver's best weapon in Week 18 win

The Denver Broncos once again did not make it easy, and this is simply who the team is at this point. The Broncos got out to a quick 10-0 lead in this one, and then it looked like the team totally forgot how to play football.

Funnily enough, Denver won by 16 points, which is absolutely a blowout by NFL standards, but it really didn't feel like it. The offense was held out of the endzone, as the Broncos' only touchdown on the day was a Ja'Quan McMillian pick-six in the first quarter.

Even with the offense not able to do much, this forgotten Broncos' running back had himself a game and really makes things interesting as the playoffs approach. Denver has two weeks off and should take that time to consider giving Jaleel McLaughlin more touches, as he earned more with his respectable Week 18 performance.

Jaleel McLaughlin was the Denver Broncos' best offensive player in Week 18

McLaughlin had just 7 touches on the day, but those touches went for 58 yards. That comes out to over eight yards per touch, which is some high-end efficiency. If there was any sort of bright side for the offense, Jaleel McLaughlin was it.

The Broncos may also have their starting running back, JK Dobbins, get closer to a return to the lineup, and now that Denver has the first-round bye, there is surely a non-zero chance that he could return for the Divisional Round.

Overall, the Broncos didn't play well, but they beat the Los Angeles Chargers and accomplished their goal, finishing with a 14-3 record and securing the bye and home-field advantages. Players like McLaughlin are underrated pieces of what could turn into a deep playoff run.

The Broncos now get to rest and get ready for the Divisional Round.