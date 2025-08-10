Broncos' first preseason game reveals another young star in the making

The Denver Broncos may have yet another young star in the making after their first preseason game in the 2025 NFL Season. After a slow start, the Broncos figured things out and ended up scoring the final 30 points of the game after giving up the first nine.

It was a 30-9 lopsided win against a bad San Francisco 49ers' team, and it's nice to see that the Broncos turned things around even if it was a preseason game. While many of the starters actually did not play well, some of the backup players definitely made some noise.

Well, the Denver Broncos have the best secondary on paper in the NFL and have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain II leading the room, but could this unit see yet another young star in the making.

Is second-year CB Kris Abrams-Draine a star in the making for the Denver Broncos?

When one of the best slot cornerbacks of all-time and a former Broncos' legend in Chris Harris Jr is talking about how good a cornerback is, it's probably wise to listen:

Heck, veteran defensive end John Franklin-Myers even got in on some of the praise. Kris Abrams-Draine hardly played in his rookie season back in 2024 but did make the most of his opportunities. He picked-off Justin Herbert in the end zone late in the 2024 NFL Season and had himself quite the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The main issue here is that there are so many other players in the CB room above KAD on the depth chart, so the Broncos may have a legitimately challenging problem on their hands. If Abrams-Draine continues to show out, he should continue to remain on the field, but who comes off the field? Denver can't always deploy five or six defensive backs at a time, so the second-year player is in quite the pickle.

However, in the brief time we have seen Kris Abrams-Draine on the field, it could not be more clear that he is a young star in the making.