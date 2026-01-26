Broncos finally get serious about fixing offense in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos are a great team and likely would have beaten the New England Patriots had Bo Nix not been hurt, and this is even more true if guys like Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and JK Dobbins were healthy enough to play in this game, or for most of the game.

Anyway, the Broncos are in a good spot to repeat as AFC West champs in 2026 and have a great chance to splurge in the offseason to take this roster to the next level once more. With Russell Wilson's contract officially off the books, now is the time to get aggressive.

And the Broncos do just that in this 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Denver Broncos 2026 mock draft following the 2025 season

Broncos trade 30th overall pick to Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos trade pick 30 to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle and actually make the move. The team seemed to have some degree of interest in Waddle during the trade deadline, but having interest only goes so far. Until the Broncos get serious about bringing in a weapon like this, they'll continue to falter. Waddle is an elite separator and a legitimate no. 1 target who would form a perfect pair with Courtland Sutton, who is a solid no. 2 option.

61. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Anthony Hill is one of the best linebacker prospects in the country, and I am a bit shocked he fell this far, but here we are. The Broncos had some ILB inconsistencies this year, as Dre Greenlaw just could not stay healthy, and Alex Singleton is an incredibly limited player. Denver has to bring in some youth an upside at the position.

94. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Justin Joly has some potential as a blocker and is a solid receiver, so this could be a future long-term option at the position. The Broncos need a true in-line tight end - someone who can both block and receive. Joly could give them that in the future.

105. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Kaytron Allen is a 5-10, 220 pound running back who has rushed for over 2,400 yards and 23 touchdowns the past two seasons. Denver needs some size and stoutness at this position, and Allen gives them that. Paired up with RJ Harvey, the Broncos new RB duo could be a good one.

129. Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Denver needs to begin adding more young talent along the offensive line, so they snag Tristan Leigh from Clemson, who has potential as a tackle but could also kick inside to guard.

168. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

The Broncos select Adam Randall from Clemson at pick 168. Randall is 6-2 and 230 pounds, so the Broncos get even more size at the position. Randall rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this year and would be a player that no one would want to tackle on defense late in games.

246. Aaron Graves, DT, Iowa

Denver then dips into the DT class and takes Aaron Graves from Iowa. Adding talent to the DL is also a priority in the offseason.

251. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)

Back to the offensive line now, the Broncos snag Anez Cooper from Miami and, if nothing else, brings in some depth in a unit that has been among the best in the league in recent years.

255. Jack Velling, TE, Michigan State

The Broncos come out of the 2026 NFL Draft with two tight ends and take Jack Velling from Michigan State. A legitimate tight end is perhaps the main missing piece of this offense.