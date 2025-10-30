Broncos fans should already be watching these 2026 draft risers

The Denver Broncos’ defense remains one of the NFL’s best units -- top five in both points and yards allowed per game.

Yet, as strong as Denver’s defensive identity is, there’s an obvious long-term question at off-ball linebacker. Dre Greenlaw, signed in free agency, has yet to play in 2025 due to a thigh injury. Veteran Alex Singleton, the heartbeat of the middle for the last few years, turns 32 soon and is set to hit free agency.

That being said, reinforcements are needed.

Here are three linebackers, one from each day of the 2026 NFL Draft, who could solidify the next era of Denver’s defensive core.

Linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft that the Broncos must keep an eye on

Day One: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles represents the prototype of the modern linebacker -- rangy, intelligent, and versatile. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, the Ohio State standout plays with elite range and coverage instincts, capable of dropping deep, carrying tight ends vertically, or closing space downhill.

He’s a natural athlete with the length to disrupt passing lanes and the explosiveness to pressure quarterbacks on stunts or delayed blitzes, and for a Broncos defense that thrives on disguise and balance, Stiles would be a perfect fit as true second-level eraser who can also serve as a spy against mobile quarterbacks.

In Sean Payton’s defense, that kind of versatility is invaluable, and Styles brings it every snap.

Day Two: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

York might not look the part at first glance -- 5-foot-10, 230 pounds -- but the tape tells the real story.

He’s a fireball of energy and violence in the middle of the Aggies’ defense, who's play recognition and ability to key on blocking schemes stand out, as does his power when filling gaps.

He’s built low to the ground, which gives him natural leverage and the ability to slip under climbing linemen. More importantly, York is a three-down defender -- quick enough to hold his own in coverage and stout enough to hold the middle.

Day Three: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

On day three, the name to know is Rodriguez. He’s not the flashiest prospect, but he’s one of the most fundamentally sound linebackers in college football.

At 235 pounds, Rodriguez diagnoses plays with veteran precision. He tackles cleanly in space, maintains gap integrity, and shows the awareness to handle coverage responsibilities across the middle. He’s also a proven communicator, helping align a Red Raiders defense that’s quietly improved under his leadership.

In a league obsessed with measurables, Rodriguez reminds everyone that instincts and reliability still matter. He’s the kind of player who sticks around for a decade.

Denver’s defense doesn’t need a full rebuild -- just an infusion of youth and speed within the lungs of their defensive structure.