Broncos fans furious after Avalanche show support for Rams on TNF

Denver Broncos fans are still celebrating their huge Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where they put up over 500 yards of offense. This upcoming weekend, the Broncos are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a huge matchup.

But a couple of days before the big game, some Broncos fans had reason to be upset with one of their local sports teams, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

The Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football saw the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in a battle to maintain first place in the NFC West. Some of the big guests at the game were the Avalanche, who all sported Rams jerseys.

Broncos fans didn't like Avs showing out for the Rams on Thursday

Boys night out 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cqNnV4vTUS — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 3, 2025

Broncos fans know that the Kroenke family owns both the Rams and Avalanche, among others. Fans know this. But the main complaint was willingly wearing Rams jerseys. That didn't sit right for some.

I've never seen a hockey team support a football team in a different city. Wow.

Colorado Avalanche in Rams jerseys.

😳😆😳😆#Avalanche

If I was the Denver Broncos. 😒🤬 pic.twitter.com/XX4AmYUEOi — Rudy GIII (@RudyGIII) October 3, 2025

Broncos fans seeing Avalanche players at the Rams game pic.twitter.com/fWOStpS2Wc — TJ (@tjh3212) October 3, 2025

Having the @Avalanche in Rams jerseys is criminal. I understand it's the same owner but I threw up in my mouth a little. — BuckyBeers (@runningbucky) October 3, 2025

Ummmmm, this is not the Broncos…. — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) October 3, 2025

I understand why, but then again why?? This was a swing and a miss. Local teams should support local teams. — Mr. Broncornhusker (@broncornhusker) October 3, 2025

I mean, we all know who signs their paychecks but this is not great marketing. — Sire*Of*DJJS 🇨🇦🇺🇲🎸⚡️ (@david_linklater) October 3, 2025

I get kroenkes own both teams but they ain’t have to wear the jerseys lmao — ong? (@percjokic) October 3, 2025

Kroenke has owned the Rams since 2010, but he played a role in moving the franchise from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995. Ultimately, Kroenke moved the Rams back to Los Angeles in 2016, and saw the franchise win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

Stan held a majority ownership stake in the Avalanche since 2000 and oversaw the team win two Stanley Cup titles (2001, 2022).

So, it's not entirely shocking that the Avalanche would make a trip to Los Angeles to see Kroenke's NFL team play in primetime. Not to mention, this is right before the regular season begins for the Avalanche, as they take on, ironically, the Los Angeles Kings on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 7. But seeing them all willingly don Rams jerseys didn't sit right with Broncos fans.

Broncos fans get that the Kroenkes own both the Avalanche and Rams. But they could've done without them wearing the Rams jerseys.