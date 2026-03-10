Broncos fans can only laugh as Chargers make virtually zero progress along OL

The Denver Broncos, even after day one of free agency, are still, by far, the best team in the AFC West, and I'm not sure it's close at this point. All of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders still have major roster question marks.

Now yes, it's only been one day-ish of free agency, but day one is typically when teams really make strides to try and improve the roster, as other methods of acquisition, like via the NFL Draft, typically don't yield immediate results.

Besides the Raiders getting into a spending frenzy, the Chiefs made some moves to a lesser extent, and this is also true with the Chargers, who finished second place in the division in 2025. Well, LA sported, arguably, the worst offensive line in the entire NFL in 2025, and even on day one of free agency, they somehow barely managed to improve the unit, which is hysterical.

The Denver Broncos can only laugh as Chargers barely improve major roster weakness thus far

Before the legal tampering period opened up, the Chargers signed center Tyler Biadasz, who is a good player, but nothing more. He was cut by the Washington Commanders for a reason but did quickly find a home with the Bolts.

Los Angeles made two other signings as well, but neither of them are starting-caliber players, and it really just goes to show you just how dysfunctional this front office is, as the offensive line was a massive weakness in 2025, and sometimes, teams just have to buck up and spend some money to fix certain positions.

The Chargers signed Trevor Penning and Cole Strange, two NFL Draft busts who are, at best, fringe starters. As of now, the team's projected starting offensive line in 2025 would look like this:



Rashawn Slater / Trevor Penning / Tyler Biadasz / Cole Strange / Joe Alt

Besides having an elite tackle duo, the interior is still a mess for the team even as day two gets more underway. Not only that, but Slater has struggled to stay healthy during his career, and, despite how talented he is, the availability washes a lot of that away.

The Chargers really did miss out on a good bit of notable free agents who could have helped the offensive line, and it's flat-out embarrassing that this front office didn't make a bigger push on day one.

Hopefully, the front office keeps this up and somehow doesn't come away with another notable upgrade. You could argue that the offensive line would begin to come into shape with a legitimate, slam-dunk starter at one of the guard spots.

And with the amount of cap space that the Chargers have, they really should have made an immediate, big-name signing like David Edwards, for example.