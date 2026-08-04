Broncos’ decision to draft Jahdae Barron is starting to look questionable

The Denver Broncos selected versatile defensive back Jahdae Barron with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite his obvious talent, Barron has been unable to earn a starting role in a loaded secondary, and he looks poised to enter his second season in a reserve role. As a rookie, he played just under 30% of the Broncos’ defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

That may sound like a champagne problem that speaks volumes about the strength of Denver’s defensive backfield. However, as a Super Bowl contender in win-now mode, Denver needed its first-round pick to make an immediate impact.

With more pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, the Broncos may have been better served selecting a player who could contribute from day one.

Denver Broncos’ Jahdae Barron is running out of paths to a starting role

Darren McKee, who covers the Broncos for Altitude Sports Radio, criticized the front office for selecting Barron over more pressing needs.

“He wasn’t a great draft pick. It’s nothing against him as a player, it’s about what they needed at the time and the depth they needed to fill. And corner and safety wasn’t it," McKee said.

The Broncos’ current depth chart certainly supports that argument. If Barron wants to earn a starting role in his second season, he’ll have to beat out either Riley Moss for the outside cornerback job opposite Pat Surtain II or Ja’Quan McMillian for the nickel role.

Denver had the perfect opportunity to let Barron take over as the starting nickel cornerback this offseason when McMillian became a restricted free agent. Instead, the Broncos brought him back on a one-year, $5.767 million second-round tender, leaving Barron without a clear path into the starting lineup.

If the goal was to capitalize on their Super Bowl window, there were several intriguing alternatives still on the board when Denver was on the clock.

3 players the Denver Broncos could’ve selected over Jahdae Barron in 2025 NFL Draft

RB Omarion Hampton

Running back is no longer a need in Denver after J.K. Dobbins put together an impressive 2025 season before his injury and the team drafted Jonah Coleman in this year’s draft. Second-year RB RJ Harvey is also in the mix and had a 12-touchdown rookie season.

But hindsight is 20/20. The Broncos finished No. 16 in total rushing yards last season, and perhaps having a running back with first-round pedigree running behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines could have taken Sean Payton’s unit to the next level.

Drafting Hampton would’ve given the Broncos a dynamic weapon in the backfield while keeping him away from the rival Chargers, who ultimately selected him just two picks later.

LB Jihaad Campbell

The inside linebacker spot is one of the only question marks on the Broncos’ roster entering 2026, and Jihaad Campbell would’ve been a strong fit for Denver’s long-term needs at the position.

The Broncos did sign Dre Greenlaw to a hefty three-year deal just last offseason, with no expectations of releasing him after just one season, so linebacker wasn’t viewed as an immediate need. Still, both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad were entering the final years of their respective deals, so Denver could’ve invested in a potential long-term answer at the linebacker spot.

Singleton and Strnad are penciled in as the starters entering 2026, but there is a lack of proven depth behind them. Singleton, in particular, has been a liability in coverage at times, yet Denver passed up on a strong free agency linebacker class this offseason to run it back with the seven-year veteran.

Campbell could’ve solved that coverage problem. In his rookie year with the Eagles, he outplayed Singleton and ranked as the NFL’s No. 5 coverage linebacker via Pro Football Focus. The Broncos already boast one of the NFL’s best defenses, but they could’ve reached even greater heights with Campbell locking down the middle of the field.

LB Carson Schwesinger

This would’ve been the grand slam pick for the Broncos. For as impressive as Campbell was as a rookie, Schwesinger was even better.

Carson Schwesinger - 54 defensive stops this season



22 more than any other rookie 😳



2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rALiAzE9gz — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2026

Schwesinger recorded over 100 tackles and three sacks as a rookie. According to PFF, his 54 defensive stops were 22 more than any other rookie, making it no surprise that he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Schwesinger would have helped the Broncos win now, while also giving them a cornerstone at linebacker for years to come. If his career continues on its current trajectory, Denver’s decision to pass on him could become one of the biggest what-ifs of the 2025 NFL Draft.