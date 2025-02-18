Broncos could have perfect pivot option at WR with Tee Higgins off the board

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently said in an interview with Kay Adams that the veteran wide receiver position is a "need" for the team in the 2025 offseason, but where might the Broncos add someone in that category?

The ideal scenario might end up being a salary cap casualty that doesn't count against the compensatory draft pick formula, and the New York Jets seem poised to cut veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in the near future. Is it possible that Adams goes from being a bitter rival of the Broncos to joining forces with them for a year or two?

He might be the exact type of veteran receiver this team needs on a short-term contract. Adams is still playing at a high level and while the thinking is that he will just follow Aaron Rodgers again this year, that might not be in his best interest.

Davante Adams might be ideal addition for Broncos in 2025 offseason

Here is what adding a veteran receiver like Adams does for the Broncos in 2025:

It makes Bo Nix's life easier. It gives the Broncos a true go-to threat in the offense. It takes pressure off of Courtland Sutton and all of the other receivers in the room. A receiver of Adams's caliber can significantly help a young receiver room. It completely raises the floor of the passing game.

The Jets moving on from Adams is a foregone conclusion at this point. If he's cut before June 1, they can save nearly $30 million on the salary cap. If he's designated as a post-June 1 cap casualty, the Jets could save over $32 million on the salary cap. He's going to be cut, the question becomes -- where does he sign after the fact?

There have been some rumors that Adams is interested in a return to the West Coast. He played his college ball at Fresno State so there are rumors that a return to the state of California is in order. And that very well may be the case with the potential of joining the likes of the Chargers, 49ers, or Rams. But the Broncos are close enough to the West Coast and could make a compelling recruiting pitch.

The emergence of Bo Nix this past season should undoubtedly cause players like Adams to at least consider the option if it's presented. And you never know with the connection Adams and Payton have dating back to the 2018 Pro Bowl where Payton was the coach and Adams was on the NFC roster...

That connection has come into play before for Payton, and it might happen again.

Maybe a player like Adams is too high-profile for the Broncos considering the presence of Courtland Sutton on the roster, but if they could pull something like this off? It would be an incredible move to help a young quarterback and an offense that showed tremendous growth this past year.

The Broncos might be a Davante Adams away from being a top-5 offense in 2025.