Broncos could be prepared to totally reset this crucial defensive room

The Denver Broncos definitely have some work to do to take their roster to the next level. Could this defensive position be in line for a total reset? For years now, the Broncos have invested only modest resources into the ILB room, and that seemed to catch up with them in the 2024 NFL Season.

Just a few weeks into the season, Alex Singleton tore his ACL, so that threw Justin Strnad into the starting lineup. Denver also brought along guys like Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham for a bit as well, but for the most part, the Broncos ended up rolling with Strnad and Cody Barton for the rest of the season.

Huge changes coming at ILB?

Despite having iffy ILB play at best, the defense was still a top-5 unit in the NFL, but when you look at the big picture here, a huge reset could be on the horizon. Barton is a free agent in 2025, as he signed with the Broncos last offseason on a one-year deal.

He wasn't particularly good, but he wasn't all that bad, either. I guess he could come back in more of an ILB2 role, but the Broncos could be prepared to let him leave. They also did part ways with ILBs coach Greg Manusky, so the position coach needs replaced. Furthermore, with Alex Singleton 31 years old and coming off of this torn ACL, is it even a lock that he returns?

It might not be. The Denver Broncos can cut Singleton for some cap savings, so that could make it even more likely that they say goodbye. Overall, the ILB room in 2024 was nothing special - I would say it was average at best. And if the Broncos' defense wants to take that next step, they may need to invest way more into the room.

Sean Payton also spoke to Kay Adams recently and did mention ILB as a position where they could look to improve, so we also heard it straight from the mouth of the man running the show. After years of not investing nearly enough into the unit, the Denver Broncos could finally be prepared to make some legitimate progress at inside linebacker.

This would be a wise decision, as all the best defenses in the NFL have a stud at the position. Whether it's through a trade, the free agency market, the NFL Draft, or a combination of any of those, the Broncos might be setting up to make a huge change here.