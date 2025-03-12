Broncos competing with division rival Chargers for free agent Evan Engram

If the Denver Broncos are going to sign veteran free agent tight end Evan Engram, they are going to need to fend off their division rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers did their best to keep the Broncos out of the playoffs last year by handing them two of their seven regular season losses, and they have a chance to hand the Broncos yet another loss in the 2025 offseason if they can lure Engram.

After spending Sunday night and most of Monday in Denver visiting with the Broncos, Engram left Denver without coming to terms on a deal and took a visit to Los Angeles on Tuesday. There are a lot of folks out there wondering why everyone in Broncos Country is making a big stink about Evan Engram, who is perceived as being overly injury prone and likely too expensive to justify passing on other free agents.

The Broncos' motivation to land Engram is now twofold. First, he's the only player in NFL Free Agency with true "Joker" traits. Second, this is now a matter of either having him on your side or letting him help a division rival.

Broncos may have to outbid Chargers for free agent TE Evan Engram

The Chargers are one of a number of teams in the tight end market this offseason along with the Broncos and their offensive weaponry would get a huge boost from a player like Engram. Jim Harbaugh traditionally seems to prefer guys who are more of the in-line variety, and Engram is not that, but the Chargers may also be looking at Engram the same way Denver is -- a "joker" caliber big slot who can win in a variety of ways.

Keep in mind that although Engram carries with him some injury red flags, he had 114 receptions just two seasons ago with Jacksonville. That is the second-highest mark in NFL history behind only Zach Ertz, who had 116 catches back in 2018.

That is substantial. This isn't the run-of-the-mill player at the tight end position who can catch 50 passes. This isn't Gerald Everett, we're talking about. This isn't Juwan Johnson. It's important to temper expectations because guys get to free agency for a variety of reasons, but there is a reason why the Broncos immediately brought Engram to the facility for a visit upon his release from the Jaguars.

They know what he is capable of. And although you hope to find the "Joker" for the offense in the NFL Draft, you give yourself so much more freedom by bringing in this type of player before the draft. The Broncos could still take Colston Loveland if he's there in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could also wait and take someone on Day 2.

One thing is certain at this point: If the Broncos sign Engram, he'll be the best tight end to grace the Mile High City since Julius Thomas in 2014. If they lose him to the Chargers? It will be one of the most annoying offseason losses the team could take, especially because they literally had the guy in the building.