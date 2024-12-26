Broncos coach reveals alarming reason why defense has been bad lately

The Denver Broncos haven't been playing as good of defense lately, which is coming at the worst possible time. The Broncos entered the final three weeks of the 2024 season with a "win and in" scenario, but the defense's performance against all of the Browns, Colts, and Chargers has left a lot to be desired, which feels weird to say considering they've had three defensive touchdowns in those games.

The Broncos' defense even entered last Thursday's game against the Chargers tied for the #1 scoring defense in the NFL at under 18 points per game. The Chargers put 34 points on Denver's defense after the Broncos struggled (especially early) against the Colts and certainly in their shootout against the Browns. The performance against the Chargers included a lot of busted coverages from the linebacker position with guys getting passed off when the Broncos would run zone.

Sean Payton noted after the loss that the Chargers had at least five "free runners" which indicates a number of their big plays through the air came as a result of busted coverage on the Broncos' part. And that many busted coverages against a good quarterback will not only bury you for an individual game, but perhaps this season as the Broncos seek a playoff spot.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph says it's "tough" to play defense the last month of the season

Broncos DC Vance Joseph, on the open receivers underneath coverage in recent weeks: "... We're in Week 13, 12, 13, 14, right? Every soft spot, every wart on your defense is on tape. So, it's tough to play defense in the last month. So, we have to adjust quickly." pic.twitter.com/TNsZfLv8eR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 25, 2024

"Every soft spot, every wart on your defense is on tape. So, it's tough to play defense in the last month. So, we have to adjust quickly."



- Broncos DC Vance Joseph (via Andrew Mason)

The Broncos rank 31st in total defense in the month of December, a stark contrast from the first three months of the season in which they were one of the league's stingiest. In terms of what the Broncos could rely on this season, the defense seemed to be the constant, if anything.

Lately? Not so much.

How much of that has to do with the loss of cornerback Riley Moss? Perhaps more than meets the eye, but Joseph said it -- every "wart" you have as a defensive unit is out there on tape. Teams are going to exploit that. How do you adjust?

The Broncos cut cornerback Levi Wallace, who was arguably the weakest link against the Cleveland Browns when Denver allowed nearly 500 yards to Jameis Winston. What adjustmets are being made after the game against the Colts in which the Broncos were very lucky Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before the goal line, and against the Colts in which the defense couldn't win with an 11-point lead?

Hopefully, Joseph and his defense have something up their sleeves for Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, especially having additional time to prepare. The Broncos certainly have the corners and defensive backs to be able to win in man coverage, even against the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the rest of the cast of characters the Bengals have at their disposal. The question then becomes whether the Broncos can contain Joe Burrow and limit the Bengals from making big plays.

This is such a pivotal moment for Joseph and this Denver Broncos team if they are going to make their first playoff appearance since 2015. Joseph can help accomplish what he initially set out to do when he was hired as head coach back in 2017. It would almost be poetic.