Broncos captain dodged a major bullet with team's 2025 NFL Draft strategy

The Denver Broncos did not select an inside linebacker during the 2025 NFL Draft, despite the fact that the position was a major area of concern following Denver's 2024 campaign. The inside linebacker position became an issue for Denver once team captain Alex Singleton blew out his knee in week three against the Buccaneers, and things only grew more worrisome from there.

Longtime special teamer Justin Strnad seemed to be holding down the fort in the wake of Singleton's injury, but his play took a steep dive by the end of the year, and he was picked on during Denver's loss to the Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

Broncos linebackers in good standing after 2025 NFL Draft

Denver added Dre Greenlaw in free agency, brought back Strnad, and appears to be comfortable with the health of both Singleton and Drew Sanders, with both coming off major knee injuries. Sanders is yet to show he can consistently perform at the NFL level, but that is not the case with Singleton. Singleton was one of just three players to cross the 200-solo-tackle mark between the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was a captain for Denver entering 2024.

Given his age of 31, it was fair to assume that Singleton would be a cap casualty for Denver this spring and that he was firmly on the roster bubble. The team kept him, added only one player above him on the depth chart, and drafted no one behind him. As clearly as they can, Denver pointed to Alex Singleton being someone they believe in to contribute next year.

With this clear vote of confidence, Singleton is one of the players already on the Broncos roster who was a major winner of the 2025 Draft. The team added no competition to his position and gave him a crystal clear runway to start again in 2025. This season will be Singleton's fourth with Denver after signing a one-year deal following the 2021 season.

As his career winds down, it seemed as though his time in Denver ended with his knee injury in Tampa. However, George Paton and Vance Joseph seem primed to give one of Paton's best finds one more shot in orange and blue, and knowing the type of player and hard worker that Singleton is said to be, it would not be shocking in the least to see him take this opportunity and run with it.

On the backend of Singleton, Denver has insurance with Drew Sanders and Levelle Bailey, and could always make a move for veteran depth, such as they did with Zach Cunningham last year. Singleton has earned this one more shot, and it looks like the Broncos will be happy to give it to him.