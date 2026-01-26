Broncos can't fall into trap of assuming they will be back next year

For a second, imagine a young sports franchise that appears to be ahead of schedule after finding a new face of their franchise. Expectations were not really high on this team heading into the year, but they found a way to exceed them and go on a magical run. Their magical run came up short of where they ultimately needed to go, but still gave fans and the front office reason for incredible hope.

Now, think about how many teams and professional sports have gotten that point and failed to reach that level again. Whether it's in football, baseball, basketball, or any sport, nothing derails a franchise fight like complacency. This young team could have all the momentum in the world behind them, but complacency can pop any bubble.

The Denver Broncos fit the mold of the team described above. Coming off their playoff berth as the seventh team in the AFC last year, there were as many predictions of them missing the playoffs as there were making. Forget making the playoffs for a second, how many people believe that this Broncos team would dethrone the Chiefs atop the division? But by almost every measure, this Broncos season was a major success.

The Broncos cannot assume they will be back after 2025 success

Although their Super Bowl bid came up just short, the Broncos will carry incredible momentum into 2026. The biggest threat to this momentum would be themselves, not being aggressive, and adding to their incredibly talented roster. To keep the momentum going, the Broncos need to add to their offense.

Aside from inside linebacker, the Broncos defensive starters are seemingly set heading into next year. On offense, the only starters you can really guarantee are the linemen, Courtland Sutton, and Bo Nix. Different starters have stepped up at times for the Broncos this year, but they have really lacked a consistent and explosive offensive weapon.

Denver will have money to spend this spring, thanks in large part to being out from under the cap hit of Russell Wilson. The Broncos have a solid group of draft selections heading into April’s event, and have the financial flexibility to take on what would be a major contract at a skill position. If the Broncos find the player who is ready for them, they really have no reason not to strike. If the Broncos want to strike in the 2026 season and build upon their success from this year, they first need to strike in the off-season.