Broncos can put emphatic stamp on offense with these remaining acquisitions

It is quite the challenge to truly find where the Denver Broncos can appreciably add talent on the offensive side of the ball. On one hand, it's amazing that the team has come this far, but on the flip side, it's quite interesting to see where the team believes they can upgrade.

Some more long-term additions could come at both the left and right tackle spots, but as of now, there is no indication that either Garett Bolles or Mike McGlinchey are at risk of being replaced. The entirety of the offensive line is set, and this is also the case at quarterback and wide receiver.

To the shock of few, adding at running back and tight end appear to be priorities in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Broncos could truly put an emphatic stamp on offense if they found a way to make these three remaining additions.

Denver Broncos remaining acquisitions on offense should look like this

Max Klare, pick 62, 2026 NFL Draft

The athleticism and pass-catching ability are present with Max Klare already, and the foundation to be a solid run blocker is also present. Klare is one of the better tight end prospects in a loaded class and might be the best one not named Kenyon Sadiq, who is a lock for the first round.

Denver picks at 62 to kick things off in this year's draft unless they trade up, and that could be a rock-solid spot to add Klare into the mix. He wouldn't be under any sort of pressure or obligation to start right away given the presence of Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. He'd have some time to develop in the room and could still see some snaps since he's got the pass-catching traits already.

Jonah Coleman, pick 108, 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos clearly have some level of interest in Jonah Coleman, so that's worth mentioning. Coleman is a sturdily-built running back from Washington. He's got the chops for pass protection and stands at 5-8, 220 pounds. He's quite the bulky running back and does play like one. He's not going to runaway from many on defense, but Coleman does have three-down ability and could immediately take that RB3 role from Tyler Badie, who brought virtually nothing to the backfield.

Coleman was also a team captain, so that should speak to his leadership and potential seamless fit with the Broncos culture. Denver is going to address the running back position in the NFL Draft, but it really just comes down to someone not named Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price, as both, especially Love, are going to be long gone before Denver picks.

Adding Coleman would bring some size into the room. Sure, he's only 5-8, but he carries a bulkier frame and would be able to shave some carries off J.K. Dobbins workload, which would only maximize the veteran's abilities and chances to stay healthy.

Nick Chubb, free agency

It's really hard to find another spot for a third offensive addition, but why not round-out the running back room with Coleman and Nick Chubb? Having potentially four capable backs on one roster would be unfair, but what would stop the Broncos from essentially replacing Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin with Coleman and Chubb? Quietly in 2025, Chubb had a solid season with the Houston Texans. He ran for 506 yards on a solid 4.1 yards per carry.

He was sharing the backfield with Woody Marks, and while Chubb isn't the player he once was, the addition of him as a rotational piece would further enhance this room for Denver. This might seem like overkill, but it's really the total opposite. This run game took a major hit when Dobbins went down in 2025, and it's something that simply cannot happen in 2026, as this upcoming season appears to be one that could end in a Super Bowl title, especially given how 2025 went.

Adding Chubb even after potentially drafting Coleman would give the Broncos an embarassment of riches in one of the most important position rooms on the roster.