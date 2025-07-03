Broncos can finally dump draft disappointment if surprise signing works out

Denver Broncos training camp will be one of the most competitive we've seen from the team in quite some time. This is the deepest the Broncos' roster has been since the Super Bowl 50 year, and spots for the 53-man roster will be hard to come by.

There is no position group where that will ring more true than at cornerback, where the Broncos currently have an embarrassment of riches from the top of the unit all the way to the guys fighting for practice squad jobs.

Pat Surtain II is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and at the height of his game. Riley Moss had a breakout year for the Broncos in 2024 and the team is expecting him to be even better in 2025. Ja'Quan McMillian is in a contract year and has been outstanding as a starter in the slot, for the most part. Jahdae Barron was the team's first-round pick in 2025. Kris Abrams-Draine showed some starter-quality play when thrust into action as a rookie.

Simply put, the Broncos have the deepest cornerback group in the entire NFL, and it could end up costing a guy like Damarri Mathis a job before camp even kicks off.

Broncos should see if any teams want to trade for CB Damarri Mathis

Vic Fangio once said that there are essentially 96 starting cornerback spots in the NFL with how often teams are in their nickel alignments, and there aren't 96 starting-caliber corners out there. There are the "haves" and the "have-nots" in the NFL when it comes to the cornerback position, and the Broncos fall into the former category.

They should be dialing up some of the have-nots and seeing if anyone wants to take Damarri Mathis off their hands. Mathis was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but expectations were a bit higher on him than your typical fourth-round pick. Mathis was a starter in his rookie season and was basically an undisputed starter going into the 2023 campaign when a rough start to the season ended up with the Broncos reshuffling their corners completely.

Mathis was benched for Fabian Moreau while slot corner Essang Bassey was cut and replaced with Ja'Quan McMillian.

Moreau helped stabilize the secondary and McMillian was a surprise breakthrough player, leaving Mathis to basically play special teams only on a weekly basis.

He then suffered an injury in training camp last year, and was placed on short-term IR to open the season before playing a minimal role in 10 games.

Mathis's value may not be the highest it's ever been, but he's an athletic corner who has started games and can play special teams. Is his special teams ability worth a $3.6 million cap hit this year with $3.4 million in potential savings if the Broncos move on from him (via cut or trade)?

The team went and signed Mario Goodrich of the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. Goodrich has NFL experience as well, but will cost a fraction of what Mathis costs and can also play special teams. If that signing works out and the Broncos can tell early in camp, they might cut or trade Mathis early on to allow him to catch on with another club in a pivotal contract year.