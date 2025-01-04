Broncos can end a nearly 10-year long pit of misery with win in Week 18

It's been nearly 10 years since the Denver Broncos played relevant football. Can they end the misery in Week 18? As of January 3rd, the Denver Broncos last played in a postseason game 3,253 days ago, which comes out to be 8.9 years since the Broncos last played a game in the playoffs.

Yes, we are approaching 10 years. The 2016-2023 yielded nothing but one winning record, and that was a measly 9-7 record back in 2016. The Broncos did bring their season back in 2023, but losing three of four down the stretch spelled the end of that campaign. And here in 2024, the team began 0-2 and have since gone 9-5 over their last 14 games.

The Broncos have it in front of them

They were 9-5 at one point a few weeks ago, and if nothing else, they have already secured their first winning season since 2016, which is worth something. But this team has been in the last and final AFC Wild Card spot for weeks now, and with a win in Week 18, they would break the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL.

Nearly 10 years of misery can come to an end in Week 18, and it would be the beginning of a totally new era. It would be the beginning of a new standard in Broncos Country. Playoffs would be the standard, and soon after that, competing for and winning a Super Bowl would be the standard.

It's actually crazy when you think about - the last nine years of misery that Broncos Country has been subjected to can truly vanish for good on Sunday. It just takes one game, and for the Broncos, the last two games afforded them chances to do just that, but playing in two-straight away games in hostile environments proved to be too much for this team.

The Broncos are playing with house money here in 2024; they really aren't supposed to be 9-7 and in a playoff spot. However, the stage is set and there hasn't been a more favorable matchup, as the Kansas City Chiefs do plan on resting a ton of their starters.

It's really now or never in 2024 for the Denver Broncos - what they want is right in front of them. It's been nearly 10 years since this team has been relevant, and a win in Week 18 can begin a new and vibrant era of success for the storied franchise.