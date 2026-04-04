Broncos' biggest question entering draft is one fans wished was already answered

The Denver Broncos were quiet for much of the NFL Free Agency period, and fans fairly began to wonder if this team was ever going to make any sort of notable roster move. While the team has still done virtually nothing in terms of external free agents, the trade for Jaylen Waddle was a huge one.

The Broncos now have the offense relatively shored up for 2026, and outside of likely drafting a developmental tight end in 2026 and perhaps even a running back, that unit is ready to roll for 2026. The team needed a no. 1 weapon, and that's the player Waddle is.

But the defense did see some notable exits this offseason. John Franklin-Myers and PJ Locke III signed with new teams, and the Broncos also notably cut Dre Greenlaw, instead opting to re-sign both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. This position in particular was one that many fans expected to be addressed big-time, but it's still the biggest question mark entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos uncertainty at inside linebacker is still present approaching NFL Draft

There were so many 'free agency predictions' that had the Broncos swinging for the fences and addressing inside linebacker. The top player on the market was Devin Lloyd, an All-Pro who signed with the Carolina Panthers for cheaper than people thought.

And given how deep the linebacker free agency class was, many in Broncos Country didn't see an excuse for the front office to not sign a player. For whatever reason, though, they decided to 'run it back' both Singleton and Strnad. And it's not that Strnad in particular was a part of the problem - he has been a starting-caliber player for the team ever since he got more snaps when Singleton went down in 2024.

But re-upping Singleton was the main issue, here. Sure, Singleton can wear the green dot and understands Vance Joseph's defense, but he's simply a bad player now. He doesn't offer much at all outside of being able to communicate Joseph's play-calls.

And now, with the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the need at linebacker is still glaring. You almost have to wonder just how better off the Broncos would be had they kept Greenlaw and perhaps used the money that they handed out to re-sign Singleton and Strnad and signed a more impactful linebacker.

Singleton and Strnad combine to make $13.5 million per season on their new Broncos' contracts. For reference, Lloyd signed with the Panthers for $15 million per year, and Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Giants, is making $12 million per year.

Re-signing both Singleton and Strnad, and cutting Greenlaw does feel like a massive mismanagement of resources, as the need is still the biggest on the roster. And while the Waddle trade was a slam-dunk move, the Broncos do not have a first-round pick this year, so it's not like they'll be able to get one of the top linebacker prospects.

Ideally, Denver does find a way to bring in at least one impactful player at this position, but this need really should have been addressed last month. And sure, we can argue that the Jonah Elliss position switch is notable, but there is so much unknown with that right now. While I am personally high on Elliss at this position, there is absolutely zero guarantee that this switch will even become permanent.