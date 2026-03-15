Broncos' biggest draft needs after disastrous week one of free agency

The Denver Broncos have, for some reason, done nothing so far in free agency. Fans are beginning to get frustrated, and it could lead all eyes to turn towards April's draft. The Broncos are going to have a solid grouping of draft selections and would be able to stockpile young talent.

The Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers to free agency earlier in the week, which could allow them an extra draft pick. Over the Cap predicts that the Broncos are going to bring in an extra fourth-round selection by way of the Titans signing JFM, adding to Denver's already deep group of draft selections. The Broncos are going to be in a strong position to either add incredible depth, move up in the draft, or move picks for proven NFL talent.

With all of their draft selections, the Broncos still have significant needs on their roster, and their inability to add free agents has only made it more obvious. A few positions in particular point out their needs, especially in the long term. The Broncos are well-equipped to address them this year and continue to build a long-term winner in Denver.

The Denver Broncos must address these three positions in the 2026 NFL Draft

3. Wide Receiver

The Broncos are either going to trade for an impact wide receiver or go back into the NFL regular season without one, giving reason to believe they might draft one. Denver has drafted a receiver each of the past two years and has found solid success in doing so. 2026 could be the year the Broncos draft a first-round wideout, something they haven't done since Jerry Jeudy back in 2020.

2. Offensive Tackle

The Broncos have an incredible offensive tackle duo, but both of their starters are getting up in their age, and they do not currently employ a young and projectable backup. This offensive line class is solid, which could propel the Broncos to take the heir to either Garett Bolles or Mike McGlinchey. This is a spot for a project selection, so maybe someone with an early day-three pick.

1. Inside Linebacker

The Broncos appear poised to return both of their free agent inside linebackers and no other major moves at this position in free agency, but they still lack a true future inside backer. Justin Strnad is younger than Alex Singleton, but both are older and not a part of Denver's long-term future. The Broncos might be in a spot to draft their future starter, and much like offensive tackle, could take a project selection that sits behind backup Drew Sanders for a year or two.