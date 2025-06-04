Broncos best position group in 2025 is obvious (but not what you think)

The Denver Broncos roster is loaded with insane talent on both sides of the ball, but is their best position group the most unexpected unit?

The team has added and developed a ton of talent over the past few offseason, and their roster has truly taken the next step. Units like the offensive and defensive line have emerged as elite across the entire NFL, and other positions like running back, tight end, and cornerback are encouraging.

Well, if you asked yourself which position group on the roster might be the best, you might indeed say the OL or DL, but are we not taking this defensive unit seriously enough?

Broncos safety room might be their best position group

The Denver Broncos safety room might be their best position group on the roster. Brandon Jones was an elite safety in 2024. His PFF grade was 86.7, which was the fifth in the NFL, and his 90.1 coverage grade was second. On the season, Jones had 10 passes defended, three interceptions, and 115 total tackles. He also allowed a 79 passer rating.

Jones did this all playing next to PJ Locke III, who is a backup-caliber player. Well, in free agency, the Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga, a top-tier safety who is a perfect complement to Jones. Hufanga has struggled to stay on the field over the past two seasons, but in 2022, he played in all 17 games and earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The hard-hitting safety had four interceptions, nine passes defended, two sacks, 97 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. Denver obviously feels confident that he'll be able to stay on the field for a majority of the season, or else they wouldn't have signed him, so you have to wonder just how good this safety room can be.

Brandon Jones is best on the backend as a free safety which complements perfectly with Hufanga, who is better closest to the line of scrimmage. Both players working like this together should bring in the best in each.

This could yield some insane results and give the Broncos the best safety room in the NFL, and perhaps also give them their top position group. I would not sleep on the safety room being the team's best in 2025.