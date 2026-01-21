Broncos 2025 season could kickstart a dynasty that the Chiefs just had

The Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, just like old times. It's the third time since the 2013 season that Denver is hosting New England with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

In the 2025 season, we saw it all come together for the Broncos. While there was some meat left on the bone on offense, the team won 11 games in a row at one point and finished 14-3 with the top AFC seed. After a victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and a legendary performance from Bo Nix, it's clear that Denver has the QB and the team to win it all.

With Nix going down, though, the chances at the Super Bowl LX title may have gone out the window, but when you look at the big picture if the current Denver Broncos, this team, from top to bottom, as the needed formula to become a dynasty in this league, and as the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty goes on the wrong direction or perhaps ends all together, the Broncos can see theirs come to life.

The Denver Broncos have the resources, coaching, and talent to be the AFC's next dynasty

There really isn't anything getting in the way of Denver becoming the AFC's next dynasty. Right after the New England Patriots 20-year dynasty ended, the Kansas City Chiefs got things started and won three Super Bowls. They had appeared in the AFC title game each year from 2018-2024.

Well, the Chiefs might be multiple solid offseasons away from getting to where Denver is talent-wise, so the Broncos have a clear window to continue finishing atop the AFC West. Furthermore, it's a slam-dunk, objective truth at this point that Bo Nix is legit. If the Divisional Round was any indication, the Broncos may just have an elite QB on their hands.

Not only that, but the coaching staff, led by Sean Payton, is one of the best in the NFL. Many had wondered if Payton would be able to revive this franchise, and it's clear that he was the right person for the job. In just year three on the job, he has the Broncos one game away from the Super Bowl.

At the top, the Broncos boast the richest owners in the NFL, and that's already been felt big-time. A new stadium is coming, and a brand-new training facility is in the process of being built. Roster-wise, the team has rewarded it's own players with massive extensions and has had no issue paying up for top free agents.

GM George Paton has also been quite solid in the NFL Draft. A ton of current Broncos starters, and some of the team's best players, were drafted by Paton. His ability to find starter-level talent outside of the first round might be his best quality.

Denver has high-end, involved ownership with deep pockets, a GM that knows how to draft and build a juggernaut, a head coach among the five best in the NFL, and a franchise QB. The Denver Broncos truly have all the necessary pieces to become the next dynasty in this league.