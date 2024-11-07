Bo Nix is on pace to have a healthy amount of touchdowns in rookie season
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has thrown, rushed for, and now caught a touchdown pass this year, and he's on pace to have a decently productive rookie season. It's actually a huge indictment on the offense that Bo Nix may have made the best catch of the season. He caught a touchdown pass from Courtland Sutton and "mossed" Ravens safety Marcus Williams.
Nix has now caught a touchdown, rushed for four, and thrown eight. He's got 13 touchdowns through his first nine games of his NFL career, and is actually averaging 1.44 touchdowns per game. For a rookie, that's pretty good if you ask me.
Denver took Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the pick was heavily criticized for sure, but it's clear that Sean Payton especially believes in the player, and we've seen his growth thus far. The main issue here is that Nix does not have nearly enough talent around him, so you just have to wonder how much better he'd look if he had NFL-caliber weapons.
So on a side note, it's a huge failure by the Broncos front office that the team did not make a move for a playmaker at the NFL Trade Deadline. Anyway, back on track...
Bo Nix is on pace for 25 touchdowns in 2024
He's only thrown eight, but he's rushed for four, and his running ability has probably been the most surprising part of his game thus far. I'm not sure it's crazy to say that Nix is already borderline elite with his legs. In fact, he's on pace for 557 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, which would rank very highly among all QBs.
With him catching a touchdown in Week 9, he's actually on pace for two in total, but I'm not sure how likely it is that the Denver Broncos run another trick play like that. Perhaps since Nix was able to come down with that insane contested catch, they'd be willing to try it again.
And he's also on total for 15 touchdown passes. There have definitely been some missed opportunities. He missed an easy touchdown pass to Troy Franklin in Week 9, but Franklin himself has dropped at least two potential touchdowns. Overall, the Denver Broncos playmakers have simplu not done their QB many favors this year.
That's caused Nix himself to do more than he should as a rookie trying to learn the ropes, but he is on pace for 25 touchdowns total in his rookie season, which is quite good.