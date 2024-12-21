Bo Nix in striking distance of former Broncos great in rookie touchdowns

The Denver Broncos' rookie QB, Bo Nix, is in striking distance of an all-time QB great and former Broncos legend in rookie touchdowns. Bo Nix leads all rookie quarterbacks with 22 touchdown passes on the season. He's been very good throwing the football in recent weeks, and since beginning the year with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, he has since thrown 22 touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

With 22 on the year, he would need just four more to tie Peyton Manning at 26. Manning was a rookie in 1998 and threw 26 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. Manning's 28 interceptions are still the most in a season by a rookie QB ever.

Anyway, the Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs to close out the 2024 NFL Season. The Bengals have given up 26 touchdown passes in the NFL, which is the second-highest total in the NFL this year. They have also allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.6.

Bo Nix is having a historic rookie season

The Kansas City Chiefs have given up just 18 touchdown passes this year, but they have surrended two to Bo Nix thus far. That was back in Week 10 when the Broncos lost on a blocked field goal as time expired. Another piece of information to note here is that the Broncos have attempted the fifth-most passes in the NFL this year with 510.

This could be due to the team failing to field a competent running game, so they have been left with having to throw the ball more. Many of those quick throws you see to Marvin Mims Jr or Troy Franklin are almost designed as a de-facto run play.

Anyway, Bo Nix is having a prolific rookie season, and while he will not tie or pass Justin Herbert's 31 touchdown performance in his rookie season, Nix can still flirt with an all-time great. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot for the present and long-term with Bo Nix. The team is playing with house money this year and could "we don't know any better" their way into the postseason.

The future is absolutely bright in Broncos Country, and the team just needs to finish-out in 2024 to bring playoff football back to the Mile High City. The cherry on top would be Bo Nix tying or passing the great Peyton Manning in the rookie TD pass category. Will he be able to do it as the season nears its end?