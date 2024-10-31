Bo Nix does this better than almost every other QB in the NFL in 2024
There was a lot to like about Bo Nix as a collegiate prospect coming into the NFL, and this one statistic is better than nearly every other QB in the NFL. A lot of people across the NFL landscape just did not like the Bo Nix selection by the Denver Broncos. I mean, some people hated it. They argued that Nix was not a first-round prospect, but through eight games, they are heading toward being wrong.
Nix has looked really solid over the last month and a half and is growing quite a bit as a passer. Sure, there is still a lot that he needs to do to prove he is a franchise QB, but we're seeing the QB get more comfortable in the pocket and also seeing him push the ball downfield, which is something that people hammered him for coming into the NFL.
But the best part of his game thus far is his ability to avoid getting sacked. In fact, not only is he good at this, he's elite, and better at avoiding sacks than nearly every other QB in the NFL.
Bo Nix is a wizard at avoiding sacks
Bo Nix has been sacked just 11 times in eight games, which comes out to 1.4 times per game. That is the second-best rate in entire NFL. He's tied in this rate with Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and just barely behind Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Murray has been sacked 11 times in eight games like Nix, and Allen has been sacked 10 times in eight games.
We've heard Sean Payton say multiple times that sacks are more of a QB stat than anything else, and while it does help that the Denver Broncos have a strong offensive line, we have seen time and time again that Nix is able to avoid pressure with the best of them. Nix did have a tendency to create his own pressure, which forced him to escape from it, but halfway through his rookie season, this isn't some silly coincidence.
Bo Nix is going to continue this trend of being one of the least-sacked QBs in the NFL. This is a perfect quality to have for Sean Payton's offense. Drew Brees, his former QB, was like this; Brees just did not get sacked much at all. With each passing week, it's easy to see why the Broncos landed on Bo Nix.