Bo Nix already has a message for Broncos haters ahead of the playoffs

A handful of weeks ago, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix coined the term "overdogs" to poke fun at the fact that the Broncos were home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos won that game by eight points, and it was one of the most impressive games of Nix's career as a whole.

Going into the playoffs, Nix and the Broncos' offense aren't exactly on the same type of heater. The offense has struggled in three straight games, at least when it comes to consistency and efficiency in the red zone. The offense has disappointed a bit down the stretch, and everyone in Broncos Country is already anticipating their team being doubted going into the playoffs.

Nix was asked after the game about whether his team would be considered underdogs or overdogs as the #1 seed in the conference, and he preemptively brushed off the team's biggest haters.

Bo Nix brushes off Broncos playoff doubters after earning #1 seed in the AFC

“I guess (we're) the overdog, but they’ll (the media) still give you all the reasons why we’re going to lose the game.”



- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)

And Nix is absolutely right. There will always be detractors when you're having success. That's part of the game when it comes to sports talking heads. The Broncos are no strangers to being counted out, and they're no strangers to being overlooked.

Remember, this was a team that was supposed to be the worst in the NFL last year. Bo Nix was supposed to be the worst quarterback in his class and not leading his team to any semblance of success. None of it is going according to plan for all of the talking heads in the sports world who have simply been waiting for the clock to strike midnight on this Broncos team.

Nix also addressed the fact that his own fan base was booing the offense on Sunday, a pretty reasonable response for the way the offense played in a final tune-up game against many backup players before the postseason gets going.

“It’s funny. It’s our job to give them a good quality experience. They show up to see us win. Obviously, we’ve won a lot of games this year but it’s good. They’re not going to be complacent. They want more. I hope that we’re never the fan base that just sits back there and just, ‘No, we’re going to win the game,’ and doesn’t get up on their feet, doesn’t cheer because that’s when winning because redundant and you take for granted winning. I think it’s going to be good to have that same passion, that same energy flipped and go against the opponent in a few weeks. I think at the end of the day, they’re not really booing me, they’re not booing a certain player, they’re not booing a certain coach, it’s just kind of the whole thing.



Once one guy does it, the whole stands do it. (Laughs) It’s a part of the game. Every time I get this question, I feel like I’ll say it. I’ve been booed before and I’ll be booed again. Nothing’s going to change out of me. They’re going to get the same effort and [we’re] trying to do our best out there. We have a good team and have a team that we’re all trying to find ways to grow and learn. We’re not complacent right now as a team which is good going into the playoffs. We still feel like we have some hunger about us.”



- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)

We've seen the Broncos play truly complimentary and dominant football at times throughout this season. The Packers game is the most recent example, but you could also look back to the Kansas City game in Dener followed by the Dallas Cowboys game as maybe the team's most impressive overall game in all phases.

Why can't the team hit a stride in the playoffs? There's prior evidence from this season that indicates this Broncos team isn't just going to permanently have a bad offense, even if they did struggle against the Chargers.

This Broncos team needs to take a look in the mirror and refocus on some things, getting back to executing the fundamentals. They're just one win away from hosting the AFC Championship and two wins away from going to the Super Bowl. Nix understands as well as anyone that people are going to say what they're going to say. He's focused on what he can control, which is his play on the field.

And more times than not this season, he's come through in big ways.