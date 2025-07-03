Beat reporter said what Broncos fans need to hear about controversial rookie

There were a lot of controversial takes after the Denver Broncos used a high 3rd-round pick on Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant. Bryant, who ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process, was a relative unknown compared to some of his peers in the 2025 NFL Draft class who posted better pre-draft athletic metrics.

Luckily for Bryant, he's really good at football, and he proved that quickly after getting onto the field for his first NFL OTAs and minicamp.

As highly contested as that pick was by the Broncos, especially by fans of the team, it's fascinating to hear about the quick impression Bryant made to those who were able to see him on the practice field. Jeff Legwold, a longtime Broncos reporter for ESPN, made some comments that all Broncos fans will want (and need) to hear regarding the promising rookie receiver.

Pat Bryant impressed at Broncos offseason program

"...the Broncos saw a precise route runner who consistently created space with explosive release at the line of scrimmage. He consistently showed physicality to win contested catches during the Broncos' offseason program, and quarterback Bo Nix showed the confidence to put the ball to Bryant in tight situations.



Bryant's catch over first-round pick Jahdae Barron in minicamp was one of the best receptions in the three-day affair. Playing time will be hard to come by with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin getting most of the work with the starters, but Bryant is in the mix if he builds on his offseason work."



- Jeff Legwold, ESPN

The book on Pat Bryant was never one centered on athletic traits. There was a big report this offseason that the Jacksonville Jaguars were upset when the Broncos took Bryant because they had hoped to get him later in the draft.

The Broncos had the advantage of knowing more about Bryant as a person than other teams thanks to the time Jim Leonhard spent in Illinois under Bret Bielema. That intel made a difference, according to Sean Payton, and the Broncos felt like Bryant's overall game was more NFL-ready, especially for their offense.

Where Bryant excels are with his strong hands, after the catch, at the catch point, and in doing the dirty work at receiver. He's got outstanding concentration skills and is able to make ridiculous catches look easy.

While Bryant isn't a speed demon, he's got the ability to separate with his route running and explosiveness off the line. And if you can't create separation with long speed, you've got to be able to do it in other ways. Bryant is able to create separation at the catch point and even in tight coverage, he's capable of coming down with the ball.

It wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see this talented rookie end up as one of Bo Nix's favorite targets before too long.