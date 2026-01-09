AFC Playoff Power Rankings as Wild Card Weekend prepares to kick off

As the 2025 NFL playoffs are set to begin, the path to the Super Bowl is as wide open as ever before. Of the four quarterbacks in the AFC considered to be the best in the league, only Josh Allen is going to be participating in the big dance this year. Of the seven AFC teams involved this year, only the Broncos and Patriots have won a championship in the last decade, with Denver's being exactly ten years.

The AFC playoffs feature several new faces this year, including MVP favorite Drake Maye and his New England Patriots. Across the conference, a power shift has begun, significantly altering the dynamics within the conference. At the top of this new power dynamic rests the top overall seed in the AFC, the West division champion Denver Broncos.

With the playoffs just days away now, there is much to make of the field in the AFC. With numerous new faces and teams joining, it's challenging to assess the teams in the conference and their potential in the big dance. Let's take a look at how the AFC playoff teams stack up entering the playoffs.

AFC Playoff Power Rankings entering Wild Card Weekend

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are in probably the worst spot of any AFC team, and that is really saying something. Injuries are pilling up as they have all year long, and a domed team heading east to the Boston area in mid-January could be setting them up for disaster. Is anyone going to be shocked if a Justin Herbert team is a one-and-done?

6. Buffalo Bills

If it weren't for Josh Allen and James Cook, the Bills could be a team with a top-10 selection in the draft. Unless you truly believe that Brandin Cooks is going to be a legitimate threat in the playoffs, I'm not sure where else the Bills will reliably go. The Jaguars are red hot and could send the Bills packing early.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are the worst team in the AFC playoffs, and that is what makes them so dangerous. Riding the high of their Week 18 win that brought them into the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers is expecting to get a rested and energized DK Metcalf back as they host the Texans. He is the most experienced and winningest quarterback in the playoffs this year, which could carry a ton of weight in an otherwise mostly inexperienced AFC.

4. Houston Texans

There is not a ton of room between the next three teams, but the Texans fall third in the group simply because they'll be heading on the road. CJ Stroud and the offense have been hit and miss, and some worry that the defense has already peaked. The Steelers could very quietly be a tough matchup for them. Are the Texans on upset watch?

3. New England Patriots

The Patriots might have the MVP in their backfield, and they are getting healthier at just the right time. Will Campbell is going to be back this week and will immediately face a tough Chargers pass rush that got to Bo Nix last week more than any other defense has so far this year. If they can keep their off-the-field issues away from their game preparation, they'll be in a good spot.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are easily the hottest team in football, and they might be able to beat anyone as of right now. They'll face a major test in Josh Allen, who is easily the best player in football right now, and could create a somewhat easy path to the AFC Championship Game if they win. Could they walk into Boston and knock off the Patriots?

1. Denver Broncos

The Broncos could easily be a part of that group below them, but having the week off will help. Home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs is another major boost to their status and standing in the conference, and the Broncos have been one of the best home teams in football this year. How would they handle a Josh Allen matchup in the Divisional Round?