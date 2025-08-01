4 key Broncos' players on the rise approaching the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos could have more key players on the rise in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's dive into who those players could be. In 2024, Denver saw players like Bo Nix, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain, and many others play the best football of their careers.

There isn't any reason to believe that more players can't make this stride in 2025. The Broncos are well-coached and may not have a single notable weakness on the roster. As training camp slowly finishes up and we make our way into the regular season, obvious breakout candidates will emerge.

Let's dive into a few key players who could be on the rise in 2025.

Which key Broncos' players could be on the rise for 2025?

Bo Nix, QB

Let's get the obvious player out of the way. Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season and appears to now have an elite supporting cast after the Broncos' major offseason additions. Many across the NFL have predicted a huge leap from Nix and Denver in 2025, and it's really up to them to get it done, but when you look at this group on offense, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single weakness.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr really needs to round-out as a wide receiver and have a consistent route tree. Much of his production in 2024 was on deep passes and catching passes out of the backfield. With Mims entering a crucial year three and having two years of experience under his belt, the 2025 NFL Season could be a massive breakout season for the elite return specialist.

Jonah Elliss, OLB

Jonah Elliss played all 17 games as a rookie in 2024. He was just 21 years old as a rookie but still racked up five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits, and he did this in just 38% of the defensive snaps. Elliss is obviously still quite young and may be earning himself more time off the EDGE on defense, and with how much the Broncos blitz, Elliss could again feast.

Jeremy Crawshaw, P

We have honestly heard nothing but great things about Jeremy Crawshaw during training camp thus far. The Denver Broncos used one of their NFL Draft picks on the punter from Florida. Well, with the Broncos having let Riley Dixon go in free agency, the team needed to make an investment in the position. With Crawshaw quietly having a great training camp, Denver could see their rookie punter making a ton of noise in 2025.