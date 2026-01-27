4 free agent targets for the Broncos following devastating Championship game loss

The Denver Broncos fell short of a potential Super Bowl LX run after a devastating 7-10 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. It was a season to remember for Denver, but in the end, despite multiple key factors, they were unable to win on Sunday, and their 2025-26 season is over. It is time to move on and start preparing for the fun part of the offseason: free agency and the draft.

Throughout the season, the free agency and draft needs started to become obvious for this young Denver Broncos team. Now that the season is over, let's look at some potential players the team could sign to fill these needs.

4 free agents the Broncos should target following 7-10 Conference Championship loss to the Patriots

ILB Kaden Elliss, Falcons

Inside Linebacker should be Denver's top defensive priority heading into free agency. Yes, they signed Dre Greenlaw in 2025, but he has missed multiple games due to injury and suspension. Alex Singleton is set to become a free agent. Justin Strnad was an underrated piece for Vance Joseph this season, but in my opinion, he should be a situational player, and not a starter. The 2026 free agent class gives Denver a huge opportunity to bolster the room.

Kaden Elliss should be a day 1 signing for Denver once free agency opens. He has been a team captain for Atlanta and a very underrated linebacker. A player who could rejoin the head coach who drafted him back in 2019 with the Saints, Sean Payton.

RB Breece Hall, Jets

JK Dobbins is set to become a free agent. He has not played since November 6 during the Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was having a great start to his Denver Broncos career, being among the top ten rushing leaders, but an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. It is unknown if Dobbins will be back; if not, Breece Hall should be an instant free agent target. The former second-round pick is a monster at the running back position, explosive, and a good YAC back. When healthy, Hall is one of the best running backs in the league.

ILB Quay Walker, Packers

As I mentioned, inside linebacker should be a top priority for Denver heading into the offseason. I would not be surprised if Denver doubles up at this position, either by signing two in free agency, or sign one and draft one. Quay Walker is a very underrated linebacker, a former first round pick by the Packers, who has had ups and downs and a fresh start in a needy team such as the Broncos could make sense.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Titans

Denver signed former Pro Bowl tight Evan Engram to a two-year deal in free agency. In my opinion, he was not used as many Broncos fans expected after he was signed, missed one game, and finished the season with 461 yards and one touchdown. This is a good offseason to build around Bo Nix and give him as many weapons as possible for year three to be the best one yet. Chig Okonkwo is a solid player to target in free agency. He is a big tight end who can help the Broncos, and pairing him with Engram could be a good idea heading into the offseason.

Bonus - WR George Pickens, Cowboys

I did not list wideout George Pickens as a target for the Broncos because I personally do not think he will test the open market. The former Georgia Bulldog had a great year one in Dallas after his trade, which could lead to a contract extension before free agency starts. If he tests the market, the Broncos should try to target him. Pickens' attitude could be a red flag, but Denver has a good culture that could help.