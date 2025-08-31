4 clear advantages Broncos have over the Titans for Week 1 of the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos open the season hosting the Tennessee Titans, and the advantages present are too clear to ignore.

Denver has a golden chance in front of them to open up the 2025 NFL Season 2-0 with wins against the Titans and Indianapolis Colts. In 2023, the first year of the Sean Payton era, the team started 1-5, and in 2024, they started 0-2, so slow starts have been an unfortunate thing plaguing Denver.

Fortunately, though, the Broncos have numerous advantages over the Titans for the first week of the 2025 season, and we outlined the biggest ones here.

Broncos have numerous advantages over the Titans for Week 1

1. Quarterback play

I would have to guess that Titans fans feel similarly to Broncos fans at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season, as there has to be a lot of cautious and uncertain optimism about a rookie QB. Simply put, Cam Ward is an unproven player in the NFL, and Bo Nix quickly established himself as an up-and-coming player, so the Broncos have an obvious and clear advantage here.

2. Coaching

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan went 3-14 in his first year as head coach in 2024, so the coaching staff in Tennessee absolutely has everything to prove. Sean Payton and much of the Broncos coaching staff are in their third year together and have put this franchise back on the map.

Callahan has a long rebuild ahead of him with Cam Ward, as Ward is definitely more on the 'raw' side of things, so his development will be something to keep an eye on.

3. Further along in the rebuild

The Tennessee Titans are attempting to rebuild the right way, as using the no. 1 overall pick on a top QB prospect is great way to jumpstart a franchise. It feels like Denver is a year ahead in their rebuild, as their own rookie QB in 2024 helped lead the team to a 10-win season and a playoff berth, so in many ways, the Broncos might be two years ahead of the Tennessee Titans right now.

4. Overall roster talent

And this all kind of culminates in the Denver Broncos simply having a better football team. The Broncos have more roster talent on either side of the ball and have a slew of on-field advantages, so if Denver loses this game, it would be a massive and disappointing upset.