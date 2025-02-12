3 surprising trades Broncos could try to make at wide receiver in 2025

There has been a lot of talk recently about the Denver Broncos possibly making a big trade at the wide receiver position in the 2025 offseason. Names like Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel have been thrown around, and this is unquestionably an offseason in which a lot of big-name receivers could and will be on the move.

But what if the Broncos take a bit more of an unconventional approach to a wide receiver trade? What if the Broncos go after someone on the younger side who could be on a team with upcoming contract issues or maybe a team that just changed coaches/offensive schemes?

There are a number of fascinating candidates out there who could fit that description. While the popular name is Garrett Wilson among Broncos Country, we're going to take a look at three other intriguing names who could really help out quarterback Bo Nix and this offense in 2025 and beyond.

3 wide receivers the Denver Broncos could trade for in 2025

1. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Our first potential trade candidate at wide receiver is Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts. This is a player who is very well thought of around the NFL but obviously there have been some injury issues throughout the beginning stages of his NFL career. Specifically, we're talking about head injuries/concussions with Pierce over the last couple of years, and that kind of stuff is scary.

He didn't miss any games due to concussion last season, but it's something that will be considered by both the Colts and any team looking to trade for him this offseason, if that ends up happening.

The way the Colts are constructed, Pierce may soon be expendable. They just re-signed both Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor to new deals, and Josh Downs emerged for them this past year as the #2 option in the passing game behind Pittman. Pierce is now entering his fourth year with the team, and while he's been wildly effective on a low volume of targets, he's the type of player who could be the ideal "buy low" candidate in the 2025 offseason.

It would be fascinating to see if there's a market for Pierce in terms of a trade and what the Colts would demand in return, but I would guess that the Broncos could probably pry him away from the Colts for the right price since they can't pay everyone coming up.

2. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are another team that is about to find themselves in the "we can't keep everyone" camp.

One of the more polarizing players on their roster, certainly for the fans, is wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson has not developed into the consistent go-to weapon for the Packers that they'd hoped for, but injuries have been a primary reason why. Getting Watson with the Denver Broncos' training staff might just be the ticket to elongating his career and helping him realize his full potential.

The Packers have Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and star Jayden Reed in their receiver room. Those guys were all drafted very close together and are going to need to be paid in the very near future. The Broncos got an up-close look at Watson during joint practices last year and you can bet that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is on George Paton's speed dial.

Watson has the size that Sean Payton desires at receiver and the athletic traits you can mold into a WR1 in today's NFL. The Broncos might offer more of an opportunity for him to realize his potential than the Packers right now.

3. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with the ups and downs of George Pickens for the last handful of years now. Pickens -- like every other player on this list -- is entering the last year of his rookie contract in 2025. The Steelers are soon going to have to make a decision about his future and we know that team rarely keeps skill players beyond their rookie deals.

Pickens is the rare type of player who is a bit of a wild card in terms of his personality that you might be willing to take a risk on. The Broncos have built something special in the locker room and while you don't want anything to bring that down, Pickens is the type of talent you might be willing to take a chance on because he's that good on the field.

Just about every game you turn on the Steelers, this guy is making some type of unreal catch. He's going to command a massive contract in the near future so the question is -- would he be viewed as a long-term core player?

Pickens turns 24 in March, but his age is not the primary factor here. This is a trade that would have to be made knowing this guy has caused some headaches for his current employer. If the Broncos believe they have built a special culture, they would have to determine if Pickens could fall in line or if he would ruin it. But as a player, he could be the perfect addition.