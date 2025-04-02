The Denver Broncos have a great shot to come away with a stellar 2025 NFL Draft class. They cannot pass up on these three prospects. It is beginning to become crunch time for NFL teams for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Broncos are actually under a ton of pressure - this team is right on the cusp of contention, so they have to hammer away at this NFL Draft and fill their needs.

There are a ton of prospects in the draft class, so there are endless combinations for what this team could come away with in a potential haul.

Many Broncos fans have their favorite prospects for the team. Well, Denver should not pass up on these three players.

3 prospects the Denver Broncos cannot pass up on in the 2025 NFL Draft

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

We have talked about TreVeyon Henderon a ton, and for good reason. He's a first-round caliber running back and fits the mold of a RB playing in a Sean Payton offense. There really isn't anything to not like about Henderson, but some have said that he isn't going to be able to take on a full workload at the NFL level.

Well, Sean Payton does love using a ton of running backs, so a fit with the Broncos as their starting back would make a ton of sense. Given how deep the RB class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, it is truly hard to say where Henderson would end up, but if the Broncos are able to grab him with their first or second-round pick, they have to make the move.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

From Colorado and former teammates of Bo Nix, Terrance Ferguson might be the perfect mid-round target. Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, so that does make TE not as urgent of a need, but the Broncos still do need a long-term option here. A tight end room featuring Engram, Adam Trautman, and Ferguson could be a perfect solution for the present and future.

It would be quite a shock if Ferguson wasn't high on the Broncos interest list for the third or fourth round, frankly. Denver does not have to spend first or even second-round capital on the position, so Ferguson might be the perfect target for this team.

Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

A hyper-athletic center prospect, Jared Wilson could be a lovely mid-late round target for the Denver Broncos. He is a true center and might be able to compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting job in 2025. This also paints a more broad picture of the Broncos interior offensive line, as the team could move on from Ben Powers next offseason.

Powers is good, but the contract he is playing on is a bit rich, so Denver might want to bring in a young player at left guard. The Broncos are likely taking an iOL player at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jared Wilson should be on their radar.