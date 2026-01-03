3 positions the Broncos could target in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos might be one of best overall situations in the NFL this coming offseason when you consider the culmination of cap space, draft picks, and 2025 success. Heck, there is a legitimate shot that the Broncos win the Super Bowl this year.

Russell Wilson's contract is totally off the books after 2025, and Denver could have multiple extra draft picks in 2026 as well. Financially, this team is going to be in great shape, and there's always a chance that the Broncos consider using their first-rounder to trade for a known commodity.

Let's approach the 2026 NFL Draft as if Denver does have all of their picks, including the first-rounder. What three positions could the Broncos target? We'll use PFF's big board to evaluate which prospects might make some sense.

Three positions the Broncos could target in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Tight End

Tight end is a burning need for the Denver Broncos. Evan Engram's impact just hasn't been quite as big as many of us had hoped, and the Broncos totally whiffed on the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. There were a ton of draftable tight ends, and the Broncos somehow didn't grab one.

The best TE in the class is Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon. He's PFF's 26th-ranked prospect and someone the Broncos might be able to trade up a few picks for.

Linebacker

CJ Allen is PFF's 30th-ranked prospect and could be a legitimate target for the Broncos in Round 1. Allen's got adequate size, and it might be time for Denver to get a bit more serious at this position, as the Dre Greenlaw signing just has not panned out thus far, and both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2026.

You get the sense that an elite linebacker is really the true missing piece of this defense.

Wide Receiver

There are some nice wide receiver prospects in the Broncos' range like Denzel Boston, Elijah Sarratt, Chris Bell, and Germie Bernard. If Denver doesn't come away with a notable WR in the offseason via trade, the next best option could be looking to the 2026 NFL Draft for one of the top prospects.

It's abundantly clear that this position needs a little bit of a boost, as the Broncos' WR room as a whole has been below-average this year and is one of the leading teams in the NFL in drops.