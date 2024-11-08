3 longshot moves the Denver Broncos could make in the 2025 offseason
The Denver Broncos may be in a great position to go all-in next offseason, and these three longshot moves might be able to actually come true. Projected to have their first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and upwards of $60 million in cap space, the Broncos are going to be in a position to be quite aggressive next offseason.
This could look like making multiple high-end moves on offense to make life easier for Bo Nix, who has been responsible for 13 total touchdowns this season through nine games. Denver needs multiple playmakers at the WR and TE positions notably. They may also pursue a new starting center and a more explosive running back.
Could the Denver Broncos have the chance to pursue some extremely longshot moves in 2025? Let's cover three of them.
Trading for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys might be heading toward a rebuilding phase. Dak Prescott may not suit up again due to a nasty hamstring injury, and you just have to wonder how much more someone like CeeDee Lamb would tolerate. He got his deal, but the Cowboys need much more than just Lamb.
They are missing multiple starters along the offensive and defensive lines and do not have a competent run game. Lamb could net them multiple draft picks as they rebuild from the inside, out, which is the right way to build a successful NFL team.
The Denver Broncos have an urgent need for WR1 and are a much more well-run organization than the Dallas Cowboys are. This could be a longshot trade that Denver pursues.
Trading for Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase should have been extended this past offseason by the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Bengals are known for playing hardball and never really taking care of their own. Chase is in his fourth year in the NFL and is having perhaps the best year of any WR in the NFL.
Well, what if the Bengals simply cannot get to an agreement with Chase? I mean yeah, he's under contract through 2025 due to the fifth year option, but you have to wonder if there is a line in the sand that the cheap Bengals front office just won't cross.
Could Chase then request a trade? Maybe. And the Denver Broncos have the need and resources to pull that type of trade off. It'd likely cost their 2025 first-round pick and more, but it's worth it for Chase, who is a top-3 WR in the NFL and perhaps turning into a generational player.
Signing LT Ronnie Stanley
Garett Bolles is a couple of years older than Ronnie Stanley and is a free agent in 2025. Well, Ronnie Stanley is a free agent as well. Stanley did battle some injuries in recent years, but he's been suited up for all 10 games this year for Baltimore.
If the Denver Broncos don't want to re-sign Bolles and want to get a bit younger at the left tackle spot, they could in theory pursue Ronnie Stanley. They could also draft a developmental tackle prospect as well, and I'd argue that Stanley is as good as, if not better than Garett Bolles. Stanley's youth makes him a better overall player than Bolles, so while this move seems unlikely, the Broncos being in a position to be aggressive next offseason could propel them to make a move like this.