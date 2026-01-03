3 extension candidates for the Denver Broncos after the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have done a great job at managing the cap and player extensions in recent years, as this team really doesn't have a ton of work to do with their in-house players in 2026. Denver should seek to retain players like Justin Strnad and Ja'Quan McMillian on new deals, but the free agent class is an easy one for the front office to navigate.

There are, though, players currently under contract through 2026 who are probably deserving of a contract extension.

Let's not talk about the 2026 free agents and instead talk about players under contract beyond 2025 who are deserving of a fresh deal.

Could these players be in line for extensions?

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is currently on IR with a pectoral injury but does have a window to return if the Broncos make it far enough in the playoffs. Jones has been a superbly underrated player for the Broncos and has just one more year left on his deal after 2025. An extension through the 2027 season, keeping him under contract for two more years, is an easy move.

He's already outplayed his current contract, which is paying him just under $6.5 million per year, and he's done nothing but fill up the stat sheet and perform at a high level for Denver. According to Over The Cap, a Jones' extension would open up just over $4 million in more cap.

Mike McGlinchey, RT

Mike McGlinchey actually has two more years under contract for the Denver Broncos, but the veteran RT is still younger for the position and has not only been a solid signing for the team, but he's clearly been a valued locker room presence and is definitely one of the leaders of the team. We really haven't talked a lot about McGlinchey this season, and that's typically a good thing for OL players.

Adding another year on his contract could keep him with the team through the rest of his prime seasons, and Denver had no issue recently extending Garett Bolles, who is older.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He's turned into one of the more dangerous return specialists in the NFL during his three-year career, but he's just not hit his stride as a receiver. There is always a chance that he could develop into a consistent WR option, and the Broncos could bank on him doing that in 2026 and get an extension taken care of now.

Players on rookie contracts like Mims are eligible for an extension after their third year in the NFL, and that's Mims' situation after 2025. The Broncos might be able to get him under contract for a bit of a discount if he can finally take strides as a WR in 2026 and beyond. Plus, he's still just 23 years old.