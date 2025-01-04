The Denver Broncos face their most crucial and urgent game since Super Bowl 50. Will these three players have a massive game in Week 18? The Broncos have a plethora of talented players on both sides of the ball, and they'll need a few to step up in Week 18.

They may not need their best performance of the season, as the Kansas City Chiefs are starting mostly backups in this one. However, the Broncos will need a few players to step up and enjoy some success in this one.

In fact, these three Broncos will indeed have a massive game in Week 18.

3 Denver Broncos who will have a massive game against Chiefs in Week 18

Zach Allen

Zach Allen is one QB hit away from the very uncommon and flat-out ridiculous 40 QB hit season. He's got 39 on the year, which lead the NFL. He's also1.5 sacks away from 10, which would be the first double-digit sack season of his career. Allen has been a top-5 defender in football this year if you ask me, but was somehow snubbed from the Pro Bowl starting roster.

It might be the biggest Pro Bowl snub of 2024. Allen surely wants to prove to the Pro Bowl voters and many others why they got it wrong, and the defender could be well on his way to an All-Pro, which is backwards when you think about it. Zach Allen could 'fail' to qualify for the Pro Bowl but still land an All-Pro.

One thing is certain - Zach Allen is going to play his tail off on Sunday.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton needs 82 receiving yards for a $500,000 contract bonus. He's also going to be playing a Kansas City Chiefs' secondary that will be without at least Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid, their two best players. Sutton has played well against the Chiefs before. Back in Week 10, he caught six receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Heck, Sutton might have those 82 yards at halftime! He's caught 76 passes for 983 yards and seven touchdowns this year, so he's also approaching his second 1,000-yard season. Courtland Sutton is in line for a huge game in Week 18.

Audric Estime

Audric Estime is going to get most of the carries in Week 18 in my opinion, and we at least know that Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, and George Karlaftis will not be in the lineup for the Kansas City Chiefs. Those three players are their best within the defensive front.

There also may be more backups playing on the defense for the Chiefs. Estime has proven to be the Broncos' toughest and best overall back, so there shouldn't be any funny business here. The hope is that Sean Payton feeds Audric Estime early and often, and the rookie RB from Notre Dame could be well on his way to a career game in Week 18.

My guess is that the Denver Broncos hope to grab an early lead and shorten the game as much as possible. The best way to shorten the game is to find success on the ground and bleed the clock. Audric Estime and the Broncos will do that in Week 18.