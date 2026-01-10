3 defining moments from the Denver Broncos 2025 regular season

The Denver Broncos have had a season to remember thus far, but the work has really only just begun. Ideally, the Broncos go 3-0 over their next three games and finish the year 17-3, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Denver will get two of those games at home, and it's almost hard to believe just how close this team is to reaching the Super Bowl. The Broncos are on the bye right now and should benefit from the extended rest, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.

But let's look into how this team got here. Which three moments of the regular season stuck out as the most defining?

These three moments really shaped the Denver Broncos into who they are in 2025

Week 3 loss against Los Angeles Chargers

All the way back in Week 3, the Broncos had the game won against the Los Angeles Chargers, but a second-half LA comeback was capped-off with a Cameron Dicker game-winning field goal. Denver lost 23-20 and dropped their second game in a row, already falling in an early season hole. However. the Broncos losing in that fashion really seemed to help propel this team, as they went 11-0 over their next 11 games and did not lose again until Week 16. It seemed like Denver needed a punch in the mouth to get going this year, and that is perfectly fine.

Week 5 comeback victory against Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos were down by 14 points to the Philadelphia Eagles entering the fourth quarter. It felt like an insurmountable deficit for this team to make, as Philly takes care of business at home and was still thought as a juggernaut back then. Denver mounted the comeback and beat the Eagles by four points. This win in particular really seemed to be a game where Denver announced themselves to the rest of the NFL.

Up to that point, the Broncos hadn't really beaten much of anyone, and that kind of spilled over from the 2024 season. Going into Philly and beating the defending Super Bowl champs really put the Broncos on the map as a team that could do some damage this year.

Week 18 blowout win over Los Angeles Chargers

While the win came against a ton of backup players, it did officially clinch the top seed for the Denver Broncos in the NFL playoffs, which made their path to Super Bowl LX a lot easier. The Broncos now have to win just two home games to get there, and this team has lost just three games at home since the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Had the Broncos lost this game, they'd have actually dropped all the way down to the third seed.