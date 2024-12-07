3 contract extensions the Broncos should get done at the bye week in 2024
The Denver Broncos won't play another game until December 15th, so they should strive to get some homework done before their next game. The team is now 8-5 on the season and firmly in a playoff spot. Part of what has gotten the team to this point is not only their stud rookie QB, but also some steady and flat-out elite performances from some veteran players.
Denver should strive to keep a few of these veteran players for the short-term, and being that they are on their bye in Week 14, now could be a great time to get a few extensions done. Which three players should the Broncos get extensions done for at the bye?
3 contract extensions the Broncos should get done at the bye week in 2024
Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles is having yet another great season for the Denver Broncos, and he really hasn't missed a beat since suffering that lower-leg injury back at the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season. Bolles would be playing in his age-33 season in 2025, so while his age is getting up there, he's shown no signs of slowing down.
To me, it'd be wise to get a two-year deal done with Bolles that ties him to the team through the 2026 NFL Season. This would also give Denver plenty of time to draft and develop someone to take his place for the long-term. I'd also guess that Bolles would have interest in remaining with the team given that they're actually winning for the first time in his NFL career.
Courtland Sutton, WR
Courtland Sutton is on pace for 1,107 yards. His career-high yardage came all the way back in 2019 when he had 1,112 with Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and Drew Lock, so Sutton could hit a new career-high in 2024. His emergence over the last six games has been huge for Bo Nix and his development, and while Sutton is under contract through 2025, the Broncos should tack another year onto that deal.
Now, I do not believe Sutton is the true no. 1 WR that the Broncos need, but he's a very good player. The way I see it is, Sutton is the equivalent of a Tee Higgins, but the Broncos need to find their own Ja'Marr Chase, if that makes sense.
Denver should add another year onto Sutton's deal.
Zach Allen, DE
Zach Allen has missed a game this year but has already matched his production from 2023, when he had the best year of his career. He's got five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits through 12 games for the Broncos. In his 17-game 2023 season, Allen had five sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.
He's on pace for 35 QB hits and 17 tackles for loss this year, which would be elite production for an outside pass rusher, let alone a defensive end. Allen has played each year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph and within his defenses. Zach Allen is also still just 27 years old and is under contract through 2025.
Denver should extend his deal through 2027 or 2028, even. He's been, arguably, a top-5 defensive end this year, and we saw just how much the Broncos missed him in that Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.