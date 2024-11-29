3 candidates who could replace Vance Joseph as Broncos defensive coordinator
Sean Payton's decision to make Vance Joseph the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator when he was hired back in 2023 was met with a lot of skepticism and borderline rage from the fan base. Broncos Country did not exactly have the "time of their lives" while Vance Joseph was the team's head coach from 2017-18.
Then, after a 70-point debacle against the Miami Dolphins early last season, pretty much everyone wanted to see Vance Joseph coaching literally anywhere but Denver. Since that debacle in Miami, however, things have turned around dramatically. Not only did Joseph get his defense back on track last year, but we've seen the Denver Broncos become one of the league's best defenses overall in 2024.
The Broncos are second in the NFL in points allowed per game, third in the NFL in total yards allowed, and they are the best pass-rushing team in the entire league. Joseph has his guys playing at an extremely high level and he could be in line for a head coaching gig this offseason. If that happens, who might the Broncos replace him with?
3 defensive coordinator replacements if the Broncos lose Vance Joseph in 2025
1. Jim Leonhard (current Broncos secondary coach, pass game coordinator)
The Denver Broncos landed a pretty big fish this past offseason when they brought in former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a longtime NFL safety and special teams ace who actually played for the Broncos back in 2012.
Leonhard is extremely qualified for this type of position and the only reason he wasn't climbing even further up the coaching ranks in 2023 when he was an adviser at Illinois is because of a surgery that limited him. Leonhard is respected and regarded as one of the top up-and-coming defensive minds in football, regardless of whether we're talking about college or pro.
And there is a vision here with head coach Sean Payton. I would be shocked if anyone but Leonhard was named defensive coordinator if Vance Joseph leaves for any reason at all.
2. Dennis Allen (former Saints HC)
Let's say on the off chance that someone besides Leonhard is considered for defensive coordinator, I would have to guess that one of the top names out there would be former Saints head coach Dennis Allen.
And this would also fit as another reprisal of a role in Denver after Vance Joseph returned to the Mile High City, albeit in a "lesser" role than head coach. Allen was previously the Broncos' defensive coordinator before he became head coach of the Raiders.
Allen has a ton of experience calling defenses in the NFL and frankly, that's probably his wheelhouse. If the Broncos lose Vance Joseph, Allen makes sense with his familiarity with Sean Payton as well as his experience.
3. Robert Saleh (former Jets HC)
This may seem like a far-fetched idea based on the drama between the Broncos and Jets in 2023, but hear me out:
The Denver Broncos have the richest owners in sports. They have one of the best collections of young defensive talent in the league. They are an ascending team.
What more could Robert Saleh ask for in terms of a stepping stone toward another head coaching gig, assuming he doesn't get on in 2024 anyway? The former New York Jets head coach has worked for some of the worst ownership in the NFL with the Jets. He certainly has more friends around the league that would probably love to hire him as defensive coordinator, but I think the Broncos could make a compelling offer with their deep pockets in ownership as well as their personnel on that side of the ball.