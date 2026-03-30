3 Broncos with the most to lose entering the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft around the corner, the Denver Broncos are looking to layer into their already complete roster for the 2026 season. Denver has arguably the most solid roster in the game, with basically no holes in its current 53-man group. The Broncos should be looking for depth and their next wave of contributors with their selections this year.

Denver has a fairly young roster, but they do start a few older starters at positions that have become of fan importance and interest in recent years. Singleton has become a fan favorite after a few clutch plays and his incredible comeback story last year, but his play at times was beyond infuriating, especially in the open field. If the Broncos find young and aggressive playmakers, it could create an uncomfortable situation for a few players.

On the offensive side, the Broncos grouping can feel top-heavy, especially at playmaker positions. The final few tight ends and running backs projected to be on Sean Payton's roster aren't nearly good enough to play important minutes, and it showed at times in 2025 when they needed to call on them. The Broncos could find higher-floor players in the draft this year, which could lead to a few unfortunate conversations.

The major wild card here would also be the future of Barron. Barron struggled on the field last year, and the Broncos are seemingly not going to create snaps for him in 2026. A second season in a minimal role for a top-20 pick is incredibly telling and could be the writing on the wall.

These three Denver Broncos have the most to lose entering the 2026 NFL Draft

3) Lucas Krull

Lucas Krull has been in the NFL for four seasons now and has yet to bring in 300 career receiving yards. He has been on the Broncos roster for all three seasons under Payton, seemingly showing that Payton believes there is something to his game that is yet to be shown on the field. Krull's best year was in 2024 with 152 receiving yards, and then he missed the majority of the 2025 campaign due to injury. There seems to be a serious consideration that the Broncos are taking a tight end this year, and Krull could be the odd man out on the depth chart as Adkins and Trautman play bigger roles on the offense.

2) Alex Singleton

Singleton just signed a brand-new two-year deal with the Denver Broncos, but he is going to be turning 33 with a few weeks left in the season. He was a vital piece for the Broncos down the stretch, especially considering his fumble of James Cook that completely turned the Broncos-Bills playoff matchup on its head. Singleton is also an unquestioned leader in the clubhouse, but if his play falls off, there could be a very quick trigger to bench him, especially if the Broncos draft a linebacker.

1) Jahdae Barron

Barron was Denver's first-round selection last year, and he contributed the least of any of Denver's day one and two selections. His stock plummeted by the end of the year, as he barely saw the field in the AFC playoffs after seeing more and more action when Pat Surtain was down with injury. If the Broncos find themselves in a position to draft a defensive back, which they typically are open to, it could show how the team really feels about Barron, a year removed from taking him.