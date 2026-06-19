3 Broncos who could make the All-Pro team for the first time in 2026

The Denver Broncos sport one of the best rosters in the NFL, and it's not going to be a shock if the team wins it all this year. Much of the NFL offseason chatter has been surrounding the Broncos and how the season ended in 2025.

Where the Broncos have also begun to see things pan out there way is with individual honors. We've seen a ton of players make the Pro Bowl and be named to All-Pro teams. While the voting for this doesn't seem to be perfect, many deserving Broncos have been given these honors in recent years.

Let's dive into a few players who could be an All-Pro for the first time in 2026.

Denver Broncos who could be make their first All-Pro team in 2026

Jaylen Waddle, WR

It's actually a bit shocking that Jaylen Waddle doesn't have any sort of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honor thus far. Through five seasons in the NFL, Waddle has three 1,000-yard campaigns, which included an awesome 2022 season.

That was a career-best year for Waddle, as he hauled in 75 passes for 1,356 yards, led the NFL with 18.1 yards per rececption, and added a career-high eight touchdowns. That should have at least been good enough for a Pro Bow nod, in my opinion.

Waddle has produced at a near-1,100 yard pace in his career across a 17-game season, so this is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, and with the Broncos, Waddle is settling into a situation where the personnel around him is simply the best he's played with.

The Broncos now have an insanely deep wide receiver room, and with the new additions at running back and tight end, Waddle might end up seeing some advantageous matchups.

Quarterback Bo Nix also led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025, and while that may not have been the true goal, it'd be hard to imagine that the Broncos do not air it out a lot in 2026. Waddle is a household name, which would help his case in a potential All-Pro campaign, and the overall offensive structure is conducive to a career-best year for the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Bo Nix, QB

No one on the Broncos roster has really gotten more attention than Nix. He's helped the Broncos win 24 regular season games since entering the league, and could have very well started in the Super Bowl in 2025 had he not broken his ankle.

It's all there for Nix - not only does he have insane playmaking ability with his legs and has plenty enough arm talent to thrive as a passer. He has 54 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns through two seasons, so he's averaging just over 30 touchdowns per year.

With Waddle in the picture, and perhaps an improved run game as well, Nix is currently in a better supporting-cast situation than most quarterbacks in the NFL at this point. Nix's 'highs' as well, have been quite good. He's led a ton of fourth quarter comebacks and has the clutch gene down to a science.

And now that he's already entering his third year in the NFL, it's fair to assume that he's the most comfortable he's been since he has another year of experience under his belt.

Nik Bonitto*, EDGE

We put an asterisk next to Nik Bonitto, as he has made a second-team All-Pro squad back in 2024, but he's never been on the first-team, which is more recognized than a second-team honor. Over the past two seasons, Bonitto has not only racked up that All-Pro nod, but he's also been a two-time Pro Bowler and has finished inside the top-10 in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, actually finishing fourth in 2025.

Statistically speaking, Bonitto is averaging 14 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits over the past two seasons. He's not missed a game during this time, and he appears to be getting better and better.

Bonitto should continue to be a high-sack player, as he's set career-highs in each season of his career. He's also quick enough to be a playmaker in terms of creating turnovers. He had two defensive touchdowns in 2024 and has four forced fumbles over the past two seasons.

He's also added five defended passes the last two years as well, and just under 100 total tackles. Bonitto isn't just a pass-rush specialist - he's also emerged as a legitimate defensive playmaker for the Broncos, so a slight improvement across the board, which is possible, could allow Bonitto, who is entering his age-27 season, to break out once again and earn a first-team All-Pro nod.