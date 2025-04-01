The Denver Broncos might not be done with notable roster moves as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at a few players who are on thin ice. There could be some roster moves that are still left to happen for the Denver Broncos. With the 2025 NFL Draft less than one month away, the Broncos front office is probably finalizing their big board.

Depending on which players they end up drafting, Denver could have to make some tough goodbyes to a few veterans on the roster. Being a winning NFL team is about always trying to upgrade positions and making tough decisions when necessary.

Could these three Broncos players be on thin ice approaching the 2025 NFL Draft?

3 Broncos players on extremely thin ice approaching the 2025 NFL Draft

Alex Singleton, ILB

I understand that right now, Alex Singleton is projected to start for the Denver Broncos next to Dre Greenlaw, but Singleton is getting up there in age and is coming off of a major knee injury. The Broncos moved Drew Sanders to ILB and could also bring in another linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft if the board falls the right way.

I could see a scenario where Denver ends up with a viable ILB prospect and Sanders himself comes on nicely at the position in the offseason. This might legitimately lead to the team looking at Singleton and not having an open roster spot for him anymore.

It may seem unlikely right now, but there is a clear-cut path for it to happen.

PJ Locke III, SAF

PJ Locke III was effectively replaced by Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, and Denver is now actually paying three safeties with these two and Brandon Jones. In the same vein as Singleton, the Broncos could bring in a safety prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft or could see the emergence of JL Skinner. One of these two things could make Locke's role on the team redundant.

I am not advocating for any of these players to be cut, but this is how it goes in the NFL sometimes - veteran players are sometimes moved on from to make way for younger, developing players. I could see PJ Locke III on the move if the chips fall where they may.

Audric Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

The 2025 NFL Draft is so deep at running back, that it would almost be irresponsible by the Denver Broncos to not draft two backs. This could put one of Jaleel McLaughlin or Audric Estime on the hot seat, as Blake Watson and Tyler Badie are still in the picture. It might seem a bit odd that Estime or McLaughlin could be on the hot seat, but the Broncos do currently have four running backs on the roster right now.

And they could have six if they draft two of them. Denver may be able to find a legitimate RB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with none of the current backs on the Broncos roster being RB1s at the moment, this could create some tough decisions.

Do not be shocked if one of these two players enter the rest of the NFL offseason on the hot seat or on thin ice for the Denver Broncos.