3 bargain bin free agents the Broncos must sign before training camp arrives

The Denver Broncos have a lot going for them right now, which includes a roster that most teams would love to have. This does give Denver an outstanding chance to win it all this year, but it also amps up the pressure for what could end up being the most important season in team history.

As of now, Denver doesn't really have a glaring need that they have to go out and correct. Fortunately, the front office did invest in the positions of need this offseason, and while there isn't a guarantee that any of those additions are going to work out, adding players is at least a start.

With training camp still weeks away, let's look at three bargain bin free agents the Broncos should sign before camp begins.

Denver Broncos could sign a few bargain bin free agents before training camp

Bobby Okereke, LB

Bobby Okereke was cut by the New York Giants earlier this offseason despite starting in all 17 games for the team in 2025. He finished with two interceptions, six passes defended, and 143 total tackles. He also, according to Pro Football Reference, was sound in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 84.8.

With the Broncos still clearly not having an inspiring linebacker situation with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, adding a reliable veteran like Okereke makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, while fans may be excited about the additions of Red Murdock and Taurean York, Murdock was a seventh-round NFL Draft pick, and York went undrafted.

Both players fell that far during the draft process for a reason. Sure, the rookies could end up showing enough in training camp where the coaches feel confident in the room moving forward, but is that a risk the team is willing to take?

Given how awesome the rest of the roster is, coupled with the Super Bowl expectations, going all out and finding more help at the weaker position is simply a smart way to do business.

Jabrill Peppers, SAF

Definitely more of a downhill, box safety, Jabrill Peppers played 14 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, finishing with 16 total tackles. Peppers has amassed 5.5 sacks, 527 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 35 passes defended in 113 career games.

The Broncos did lose PJ Locke III in free agency, and have Brandon Jones under contract for just one more season. Sure, the Broncos did draft a rookie safety in Miles Scott, but they could improve the depth behind Jones and Talanoa Hufanga. It wouldn't hurt to bring in Peppers on a cheaper deal to see if he could crack the depth chart in some way.

When teams want to sign players this late in free agency, it's important to keep in mind that you aren't necessarily asking these players to emerge as starters. Furthermore, the Broncos have clearly not minded taking to the open market to build their safety room, as both Jones and Hufanga were free agents in 2024 and 2025, when the Broncos signed them.

Jadaveon Clowney, EDGE

The Broncos may want to add more juice along the defensive line if they feel like the loss of John Franklin-Myers can't be replaced by Enyi Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and Tyler Onyedim. And even off the EDGE, the Broncos may want to add another body to that room. Denver has led the NFL in sacks in each of the last two seasons, and it's turned into the team's identity.

Someone like Jadaveon Clowney makes a lot of sense, as he's played for seven teams and has actually been on four different teams the past four seasons. Clowney is clearly fine with these one-year deals where he can end up playing notable snaps. In 23 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, Clowney had 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.

He's had 5.5 sacks or more in seven different seasons, and has double-digit quarterback hits in eight of his 12 seasons. An obvious reason why Clowney could fit in Denver is that he's produced on just about every team of his career. He's seemingly been able to fit in most defensive schemes, and one that maximizes getting to the quarterback could end up being a team that Clowney actively wants to play for.

Yes, it takes two to tango, but what is the argument against the Broncos not adding another pass-rusher?