2025 NFL Schedule Release: Predicting the Denver Broncos record

The Denver Broncos have a manageable schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's try to predict their record. Denver shocked the NFL world in 2024, as they went 10-7 and made the postseason, also going 10-5 following a rocky 0-2 start.

Given how much more room this team has to grow in 2025, an improvement in their win total from 2024 is very much on the table, but much of that will hinge on whether or not Bo Nix can make the coveted year two jump that many QBs make.

If he can do this, Denver will emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL. Let's try to predict their record for the 2025 NFL Season.

What record will the Denver Broncos finish with?

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

The Broncos absolutely have some winnable games on their home schedule, as they were able to draw the two worst NFC East teams at home and two iffy AFC South teams at home as well. Other teams in the home bucket are obviously the three divisional games and two (potentially primetime) matchups against the Bengals and Packers.

I'm actually going to take an optimistic guess here at Denver's record and predict a 6-3 home finish with wins against the Raiders, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, and Packers.

You could very easily argue that the Broncos are better than all six of these opponents, as their biggest challenge from these six predicted wins would be the Green Bay Packers, and while they did go 11-6 in 2024, the Broncos will have a home field advantage and actually have more high-end talent on their roster.

I could see one of those close home wins for Denver in that game. However, this does mean I would predict losses against the Chiefs, Chargers, and Bengals. I understand that Denver beat KC at home in 2024 and came close in both of their games against the Chargers, but I really don't want to predict some sort of unreasonable home record. Sure, Denver can go 9-0 at home until they don't, but they simply does not happen a lot in the NFL.

Home Record: 6-3

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New York Jets

The away slate absolutely has its challenges, as they are facing five 2024 playoff teams on this slate. They drew the Texans, Eagles, and Commanders away, which will all be tough matchups. However, could there be a bath to at least four wins here? I think so - Denver could steal two of their divisional games, as they nearly beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead in 2024, beat the Raiders in their house last year, and held a double-digit against LA at SoFi in 2024.

You could also convince me that Denver also beats the Texans, Colts, and Jets as well, falling to the Eagles and Commanders, and probably one of their three divisional games as well. If the Broncos were able to win five of their eight away games, they'd probably be in a stellar position to make the postseason for the second year in a row.

Away Record: 5-3

2025 Record Prediction: 11-6

An 11-6 record for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season could keep them in contention for the AFC West title, but this may earn them a second Wild Card berth, which would be just fine - Denver may earn the fifth or sixth playoff seed in the AFC with an 11-6 record.

Would that be a successful regular season?