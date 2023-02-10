Broncos won’t break the bank by signing these free agents
Marcus Peters, Cornerback, Baltimore Ravens
Marcus Peters is a veteran who can also be extremely easy to dislike. Remember this?
Is there any chance that helped earn any level of respect from Sean Payton? If not, can it be considered water under the bridge at this point? Possibly.
Peters has spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. He’s had an up-and-down career, but the downs have mostly been marked by injuries.
When he’s out there, Peters is still a solid cover corner that will bring some attitude to the defense. He has incredibly good ball skills as evidenced by his 32 career interceptions. Only three active players have more career interceptions. He has also returned six of those for touchdowns.
The Broncos have the youth of Patrick Surtain, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and Damarri Mathis, but the team is in need of more depth. K’Waun Williams had a good first year with the team but rounding out the group with a veteran such as Peters could work.
Plus, Peters could be cheaper than many names on the market due to his age. Players like Rock Ya-Sin, Jamel Dean and Eli Apple will likely command bigger deals and that doesn’t begin to touch on the guys who will make big money such as James Bradberry.
If Peters can be had cheaper than some of those guys, that’s enticing.