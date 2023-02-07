Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon continues to fumble
Former Denver Broncos running back and fumbling extraordinaire Melvin Gordon addressed the media this week at the Super Bowl and said some puzzling things. Safe to say that Melvin Gordon has absolutely no clue what he’s talking about and that signing with the Kansas City Chiefs has fried his brain.
Addressing the media earlier this week, Gordon said he “never really had a chance” earlier this season when sharing the running back room with Javonte Williams.
What an absolute load of you-know-what.
As we know, Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in week four of the 2022 season. His torn ACL gave Melvin Gordon a chance to continue to be the RB1 for the Broncos, but, as expected, Gordon fumbled that chance yet again.
In fact, his five fumbles on 90 carries were so bad that the Broncos ended up cutting Gordon after the team’s second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which came late in the 2022 season.
To compound how badly Gordon played, not just with his fumbles, but as a runner, Latavius Murray came in and played his tail off.
He was much more efficient on the ground, as Murray rushed for 703 yards on a solid 4.4 yards per carry average. That’s much, much better than Gordon’s 3.5 yards per carry average that he had for the Broncos in the regular season.
Even funnier is that Gordon has not had a carry or reception with the Chiefs this year. It’s essentially been a free ride for him to the Super Bowl. I’m not even sure he’s seen the field once for the Chiefs, so this is the epitome of being along for the ride.
Melvin Gordon’s time in the NFL is looking like it will end very soon. Not only can he not stop fumbling, but he’s now averaging less than four yards per carry in his most recent on-field play.
The former first-round pick has largely not lived up to that draft status. He’s played for the Chargers, Broncos, and now the Chiefs.
Perhaps he’ll try to check the last AFC West team off the list and play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He can fumble for them.